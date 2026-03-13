Aminu Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Sokoto senator, said he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to the lingering crisis within the party.

He described the crisis as a calculated attempt to weaken opposition participation ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Mr Tambuwal made the allegation on Thursday in Sokoto while addressing journalists on his recent defection from the PDP to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former Sokoto State governor said his decision to leave the PDP followed extensive consultations and a long period of review of Nigeria’s political environment.

According to him, the process that led to his defection began over two years ago.

“When we projected into the future, we saw clear signs that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration might want to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” he said.

Mr Tambuwal explained that a panel comprising political experts, practising politicians and professors from reputable universities was commissioned to study Nigeria’s evolving political situation.

He said the panel included members from the PDP, Labour Party and the APC.

“From the analysis, it appeared that the PDP and the Labour Party, which are the major opposition parties, might not survive in their current form.

“The clear understanding from the study was that both parties may not be in a position to field strong presidential candidates in the 2027 general election,” he said.

Mr Tambuwal alleged that efforts were being made to weaken the PDP and the Labour Party to the level of smaller parties, which he said often negotiated with the government at the centre during elections.

“That was the intention, and one of the conditions was that Peter Obi must not remain in the Labour Party to contest,” he alleged.

According to him, the development informed the decision by like-minded politicians to align with the ADC in order to build a stronger opposition platform.

“We are not new in this political game. We saw the signs early and decided to act in order to stop the calculated attempt,” he said.

Mr Tambuwal added that the ADC movement was not about personal ambition but about building a people-focused political platform.

“ADC is about the people and about Nigeria. Today, the country is divided between those in government and those outside it.

“Many Nigerians are unhappy with the current situation, including insecurity, poverty, corruption and abuse of public trust,” he said.

He emphasised that elections in Nigeria are ultimately decided by the people, noting that sitting presidents and governors had lost elections in the past when voters were not convinced by their leadership.

Mr Tambuwal stressed that his defection was not about personal political interest but about the future of his constituents and Nigeria as a whole.

(NAN)