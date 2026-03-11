Daniel Daga, a Nigeria U20 international and midfielder for Molde FK, has been sentenced to six months in prison by a Norwegian court after being convicted of committing a sexual act against a person who did not consent.

According to TV 2 Norway, the verdict was delivered on Tuesday by the Nordmøre og Romsdal District Court.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the 19-year-old footballer was ordered to pay NOK 10,000 in legal costs, which is approximately ₦1.45 million in Nigerian currency.

Player to appeal verdict

Daga’s lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, confirmed that the Nigerian midfielder will appeal the ruling, insisting that her client maintains his innocence and believes the encounter was consensual.

“He is terribly sorry that the verdict was the way it was. He believes he is innocent and that everything happened with consent,” Bolstad told TV 2.

“He will appeal the verdict. The verdict is not final. He will be treated like everyone else until he is sentenced.”

Under Norwegian legal procedure, the case will remain open until the appeal process is completed.

Molde respond to verdict

Later on Tuesday evening, Molde issued a statement on its website and socials (Instagram), confirming they are aware of the court’s decision and announcing that the player will not be involved in matches for the time being.

“This is a very demanding matter for all involved,” the club said.

“As an employer, Molde Football Club has a responsibility to look after our employees in a responsible manner, while at the same time having great respect for the seriousness of the matter and for the burdens this entails for all parties concerned.

“Based on the situation and the ongoing legal process, the club has decided that the player will not be part of the match squad until further notice.

“Out of consideration for the further legal process and all parties involved, Molde FK is not commenting further on the case at this time.”

Rising Nigerian talent in Europe

Daga joined Molde in January 2025, signing for one of Norway’s most successful clubs and five-time champions of the Eliteserien.

Since arriving in Norway, the midfielder has made 17 appearances for the club, scoring three goals while establishing himself as one of the promising young African players in the Scandinavian league.

Before moving to Europe, Daga had already built a reputation on the international stage with Nigeria’s youth teams.

The midfielder represented the Nigeria national under-20 football team, popularly known as the Flying Eagles, at both the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, tournaments that showcased some of the most promising young talents in world football.

However, the latest legal development has cast uncertainty over the teenager’s immediate future in European football as the appeal process unfolds.