Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nigerian lawyer, social activist, and co-founder of the Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori, has declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Jaba/Zangon Kataf Federal Constituency on the platform of the APC.

The seat is presently occupied by Amos Gwamna Magaji, who also serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Health.

Making his intentions known on his Instagram page, the record label said that he would be running with a simple formula: “Vision Action Results.”

Ambition

Declaring his ambition to run for the office, Mr Maikori said that he is proud to be a Nigerian from Southern Kaduna.

According to him, his legal career took him inside Nigeria’s most complex infrastructure transactions, including the privatisation of PHCN, the Nigerian Ports concession, the Abuja Mass Transit framework, the Nigerian Railway Concession, as well as building Chocolate City into one of Africa’s most recognised music companies.

“Earlier on, I had served on the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme Presidential Committee (SURE-P ) as not only the youngest board member but as the Project Convener — I helped to create jobs for 370,000 young Nigerians and internship opportunities for over 23,000 interns across Nigeria…

“Ai Namu ya dawo! (Our son has come home!) Today, I formally declare my intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Jaba/Zangon Kataf Federal Constituency on the platform of the APC in the 2027 General Elections. Lokaci ya yi. The time is now,” he wrote.

Social critic

Before formally launching into politics, Maikori, 51, was known for his vocal criticism of the government, particularly the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

In 2017, Mr Maikori was arrested in Lagos after the Kaduna State Government filed a petition over a post on his social media pages that turned out to be false.

He then filed a N10 billion lawsuit against Governor El-Rufai and the Kaduna State government, alleging that the state violated his human rights.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed that the Kaduna State Government violated the rights of the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City when it took him from Lagos to Kaduna in 2017.

It then awarded N10.5 million in damages in favour of Mr Maikori.

He had also been vocal about the persistent crisis in Southern Kaduna, the constituency he seeks to represent.