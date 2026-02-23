The Senate of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), now Yakubu Gowon University, has approved the expulsion of 28 students over what it described as serious disciplinary offences, including cult-related activities, examination malpractice and drug use.

The decision was approved at the institution’s 191st regular meeting of the Senate held on 28 January 2026 at its main campus, following consideration of a report by the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC).

In a statement signed by the university’s acting spokesperson, Habib Yakoob, the senate said the affected students were found culpable of offences including cult related activities, threat to life and assault, conspiracy, burglary and theft.

Others were examination malpractice, possession and use of hard drugs, and falsification of ‘O’ Level results uploaded on the university’s admission portal.

The Senate also approved sanctions against students who failed to appear before the disciplinary committee despite repeated invitations.

In addition to the expulsions, the university withdrew the certificates of 15 former students who allegedly ignored several invitations by the committee.

Also, nine students were exonerated after investigations found them not culpable.

Another 33 students received warnings for various infractions such as conspiracy, hostel racketeering and fighting.

The decisions, the university said, were based on the recommendations of the SDC after thorough review of each case.

Cultism in Nigerian tertiary institutions

Cultism, the presence of secret confraternities and violent student groups, has been a long-standing issue in Nigeria’s universities.

While many of these groups began decades ago with student fellowship roots, they have increasingly been linked with violence, organised crime and clashes that sometimes spill beyond campuses into surrounding communities.

In April 2025, rival cult groups clashed at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rivers State, prompting police to arrest at least one suspect after gunshots were fired during a confrontation.

Again in September, authorities arrested suspects in connection with a cult-related killing of a student at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Niger State in 2025, highlighting how violent sectarian activity linked to secret societies can lead to loss of life.

‘Integrity is sacrosanct’

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Hakeem Fawehinmi, said the institution would continue to uphold discipline and enforce its rules and regulations without compromise.

Mr Fawehinmi, a professor, said the academic integrity of the University is sacrosanct, and the institution is determined to see that anyone who violates it will be appropriately sanctioned.

“Our goal is not only to enforce discipline but also to guide our students towards responsible citizenship and academic excellence,” he said.

He commended the SDC for its thorough and diligent handling of the cases and urged students to conduct themselves responsibly and avoid actions that could jeopardise their academic pursuits.

He also reaffirmed the university’s commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment.

He added that the institution would continue to strengthen student engagement, counselling and orientation programmes to promote responsible conduct and prevent disciplinary infractions.