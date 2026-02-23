Wolverhampton Wanderers have condemned racist abuse directed at Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare following Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

In a strongly worded statement, the club said they were “disgusted by numerous instances of racist abuse, from multiple perpetrators,” on social media, aimed at the Nigerian forward after the match.

“There is no place for racism – in football, online, or anywhere in society. We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms,” Wolves said.

The club added that Arokodare has their “full and unwavering support,” stressing that no player should be subjected to hatred for simply doing his job.

Wolves confirmed that the posts have been reported to the relevant platforms and that they will work with the Premier League and authorities to identify those responsible. They also reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of discrimination.

The abuse followed a difficult outing for the 23-year-old striker. Wolves were beaten late by Palace after substitute Evann Guessand scored in the 90th minute. Earlier in the first half, Arokodare saw his penalty saved by Dean Henderson after Mateus Mané was fouled in the box — a miss that proved costly.

The defeat leaves Wolves deep in relegation trouble, winless in their last 16 away league matches and 19 points adrift of safety with 10 games remaining.

Double struggles

For Arokodare, the latest setback comes at a time he is also fighting to revive his international career. The former KRC Genk forward was omitted from Nigeria’s final squad for the last Africa Cup of Nations despite making the provisional list. He later admitted he was not surprised by the decision, citing limited minutes at club level and fierce competition among the Super Eagles’ attackers.

Now enjoying more playing time at Wolves, Arokodare has made it clear that he hopes to force his way back into the national team set-up ahead of the next international window. Despite the challenges on and off the pitch, the striker remains focused on proving his worth for both club and country.