The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated the results for the two remaining electoral wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairmanship election.
The results for Nyanyan were announced by the Ward Collation Officer, Chioma Agu, as follows:
Total number of registered voters – 60,193
Number of accredited voters – 5,596
|
Number of votes scored by political parties:
A-37
AA-4
ADC-1,035
ADP-31
APC-3,537
APGA-32
APM-2
APP-2
BP-14
NNPP-16
NRM-2
PDP-522
PRP-5
SDP -115
YPP-20
ZLP-3
Rejected Votes – 204
Total Valid Votes – 5,377
Total Vote Cast – 5,581
Also for Karishi Ward, the Ward Collation Officer, Eunice Agu, stated that the total number of registered voters was 17,701, while 4,103 voters were accredited during the election.
The number of votes scored by political parties, according to her, is:
A-13
AA-0
ADC-186
ADP-15
APC-2,309
APGA-9
APM-10
APP-1
BP-7
NNPP-1,100
NRM-2
PDP-181
PRP-2
SDP –103
YPP-8
ZLP-2
Rejected Votes – 145
Total Valid – 3,948
Total Vote Cast – 4,093
READ ALSO: BREAKING: #FCTDecides2026: PDP candidate wins Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results for 10 other wards were earlier collated by the commission.
With the result collation of the two outstanding wards, the computation of the area council results from all wards is ongoing before the declaration of the final result for the area council chairmanship election.
(NAN)