The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated the results for the two remaining electoral wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairmanship election.

The results for Nyanyan were announced by the Ward Collation Officer, Chioma Agu, as follows:

Total number of registered voters – 60,193

Number of accredited voters – 5,596

Number of votes scored by political parties:

A-37

AA-4

ADC-1,035

ADP-31

APC-3,537

APGA-32

APM-2

APP-2

BP-14

NNPP-16

NRM-2

PDP-522

PRP-5

SDP -115

YPP-20

ZLP-3

Rejected Votes – 204

Total Valid Votes – 5,377

Total Vote Cast – 5,581

Also for Karishi Ward, the Ward Collation Officer, Eunice Agu, stated that the total number of registered voters was 17,701, while 4,103 voters were accredited during the election.

The number of votes scored by political parties, according to her, is:

A-13

AA-0

ADC-186

ADP-15

APC-2,309

APGA-9

APM-10

APP-1

BP-7

NNPP-1,100

NRM-2

PDP-181

PRP-2

SDP –103

YPP-8

ZLP-2

Rejected Votes – 145

Total Valid – 3,948

Total Vote Cast – 4,093

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results for 10 other wards were earlier collated by the commission.

With the result collation of the two outstanding wards, the computation of the area council results from all wards is ongoing before the declaration of the final result for the area council chairmanship election.

(NAN)