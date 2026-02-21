Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairperson of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections, describing the process as seamless.

Mr Maikalangu, who is also seeking re-election, spoke with journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit 004 in Garki Village on Saturday.

The APC chairmanship candidate noted that the accreditation and voting process were efficient, adding that he was able to cast his ballot in less than three minutes.

“I am impressed with the turnout today; you can see it yourself that my people are out here to vote. I am satisfied with the process.

“In less than three minutes, I cast my vote. I think everything is okay,” he said.

Addressing the difference in voter participation between urban and rural areas, Mr Maikalangu observed that local government elections typically record higher engagement in remote communities.

“Local government election is meant for local people, and that is why when you come to remote areas, you will see the turnout is different from that of the city.

“From Garki down to Nyanya, you can see it for yourself; my people are out to vote. The process is just smooth,” he added.

While praising the overall conduct of the exercise, the AMAC boss also called for improved logistics to ensure better outings in future elections, particularly during the 2027 general elections.

According to him, reports have it that some areas have experienced delays in the arrival of electoral materials.

”I will advise that there is a need to improve on logistics, because some areas are yet to get their materials. But in terms of the voting process, everything is smooth,” Mr Maikalangu said.

On his confidence regarding the outcome of the polls, the chairman expressed 100 per cent optimism of winning the poll, describing the area as his stronghold.

He further promised to prioritise youth empowerment and the delivery of democratic dividends if re-elected for a second term.

“My people know me; I have been giving them what they want. By the grace of God, if I am re-elected, I will give them more dividends of democracy,” he said.

(NAN)