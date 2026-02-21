President Bola Tinubu has called on voters, security agencies, and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during Saturday’s polls in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano and Rivers States.

INEC will conduct elections in the six area councils of the FCT and bye-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II State constituencies of Rivers State, and in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

President Tinubu urged all eligible voters to come out and vote without fear, emphasising that the democratic process thrives best in an atmosphere of calm, tolerance, and mutual respect.

He appealed to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun violence, inflammatory statements, and actions that undermine the credibility of the process.

He cautioned against any form of high-handedness, intimidation, or actions that could disenfranchise voters or erode public trust, stressing that security personnel are present to protect lives, property, and the sanctity of the ballot.

President Tinubu appealed to the commission to take all necessary measures to bolster voters’ confidence by ensuring timely accreditation, smooth voting processes, accurate collation, and prompt transmission of results, in line with the 2026 Electoral Act.

“Fellow Nigerians, I assure you that the federal government under my administration will continue to support institutions responsible for delivering free, fair, and credible elections.

“To all residents of the FCT, Kano and Rivers, I commend your civic consciousness. I am confident that these elections will reflect the will of the people and further strengthen our democratic journey as a nation,” the president added.