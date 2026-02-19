The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has introduced a community-based procurement system to improve the monitoring and implementation of constituency projects carried out by federal lawmakers nationwide.

The new system allows the bureau to track the progress of constituency projects through both technological and manual mechanisms. It is also designed to help lawmakers monitor the performance of contractors handling projects within their constituencies.

The Director-General of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun, disclosed this on Thursday while appearing before the Senate Committee on Procurement to defend the agency’s 2026 budget proposal.

Mr Adedokun said President Bola Tinubu recently approved the initiative, a move he described as unprecedented in the history of public procurement in Nigeria.

“The president just gave us approval to deploy for the first time in this country what is called community-based procurement. What that means is actually implementing local content. What that means is that for the first time, there is a legal instrument that helps you (lawmakers) in your constituency project get value.

“It means projects in your (lawmakers) local government that have been appropriated or provided for will use this community-based procurement system to be able to help you deliver on it, and we don’t want people to be coming from Abuja to do the job that a local community can easily do,” he said.

The DG further explained that the policy mandates the deployment of a procurement officer in each local government area across the country. These officers will be fully registered with the BPP and will ensure that constituency projects are implemented as awarded.

“So, the government is saying, ‘let the locals be able to use the resources in that place to implement.’ We’re deploying both technology and manual. So, in each local government, for instance, there will be a procurement officer who has full registration with BPP to ensure the job that you (lawmakers) have provided for is fully implemented.”

The BPP regulates, monitors, and oversees public procurement processes in Nigeria to ensure transparency, accountability, and value for money in government spending.

In simple terms, the BPP makes sure that government contracts are awarded and executed properly, fairly, and without corruption.

Constituency project

Constituency projects, also known as Zonal Intervention Projects, are federal budgetary provisions nominated by lawmakers to address local infrastructure and social needs within their constituencies.

Although lawmakers initiate the projects, their execution is the responsibility of federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Over the years, the scheme has faced criticism for poor implementation, inadequate funding releases, project duplication, and allegations of corruption.

A recurring challenge has been the delayed or non-release of capital budget funds by the executive, leaving thousands of approved projects either abandoned or partially completed. There are also instances in which lawmakers neglect to monitor the projects they initiated, a lapse that often leads to stalling or unfinished projects.

The Office of the Auditor-General and civil society organisations in the accountability sector have repeatedly flagged gaps in tracking these projects.

Last September, lawmakers accused the executive of selectively releasing funds, undermining both constituency projects and national capital projects. This has also affected local contractors who rely on timely payments to execute government jobs. Capital budget implementation has dropped significantly as the country grapples with a heavy debt burden.

Boost for local contractors

Mr Adedokun said the community-based procurement system would also simplify procurement processes for local contractors, enabling them to execute government contracts without being overburdened by stringent requirements.

“The other part of the community-based procurement is that we have also identified challenges in Nigerian contractors being able to do the job well, I mean, being able to have the necessary requirements. So, we’re looking at how to simplify the registration and other requirements that make it difficult for local contractors to perform.

“So, in community-based procurement, there will be exceptions in some areas so that the local man who has a basic qualification can be able to do his job without having to rely on other services,” he said.

BPP saves Nigeria N3.3 trillion in 19 years

The DG also disclosed that since the establishment of the bureau, it has saved Nigeria approximately N3.3 trillion by preventing financial leakages in public procurement.

He noted that the funds were returned to the Consolidated Revenue Fund to ensure proper utilisation.

“In the 19 years of implementation of the act, between 2009 and now, a total sum of N3.3 trillion has been saved. That would ordinarily have been lost due to poor procurement activities. In addition, it is expected that all savings would be returned to the Consolidated Revenue Fund to ensure their judicious use.

“Under our watch, we’re committed to the discharge of our mandate to ensure an efficient system of procurement activities both for our nationals and foreigners, and the independent BPP should be sustained and strengthened further to realise the potential and for good governance of this nation,” Mr Adedokun said.