DUBAWA Nigeria’s editor, Kemi Busari, has been elected as the West Africa representative on the Africa Facts Advisory Committee.

The committee is a continental body tasked with guiding strategic priorities and strengthening collaboration among fact-checking organisations across Africa.

The election was conducted within the Africa Facts Network, with participation from 51 member organisations across the continent. The newly constituted advisory committee brings together representatives from Central, East, North, West and Southern Africa.

Other members of the committee are Arwa Kooli (North Africa), Eric Mugendi (East Africa), Cris Chinaka (Southern Africa), and Ange Kasongo (Central Africa).

Kemi’s election highlights DUBAWA’s growing influence in advancing fact-checking, media literacy, and information integrity in West Africa. As editor of DUBAWA Nigeria, he has led several initiatives to combat misinformation and strengthen newsroom verification practices.

Reacting to his election, Kemi said he is honoured and looks forward to contributing to efforts that promote information integrity across Africa.

He noted that the committee provides another important platform to reinforce DUBAWA’s collective voice against disinformation and those who propagate it.

“I am honoured to have been elected as a member, and I look forward to contributing to the committee’s work in promoting information integrity and strengthening democracy through fact-checking. I am always happy and ready to serve in any capacity that advances factual journalism and strengthens verification in support of our democracy,” he said.

According to the Network, the advisory committee will provide guidance, support strategic priorities, and help strengthen collaboration across the network, ensuring the integrity and quality of information throughout Africa.

The committee is expected to play a key role in shaping the future direction of fact-checking efforts in Africa while reinforcing cooperation among member organisations working to counter misinformation.