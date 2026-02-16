The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has said that Africa’s mineral resources must primarily benefit Africa and should not be plundered or exploited by external forces.

In a post on X on Monday, Mr Guterres also said there must be a sustainable value chain for the extraction and processing of Africa’s mineral resources to ensure the continent fully benefits from its natural wealth.

“We must ensure African countries benefit first & fully from their critical minerals through fair, sustainable value chains & manufacturing,” he said.

Mr Guterres also rejected exploitation of the continent, saying, “No more plundering. No more exploitation.”

“The people of Africa must benefit from the resources of Africa.”

His remarks come at a time world powers are scrambling to secure solid minerals and rare earth metals, many of which are found in Africa. The scramble for African minerals like lithium and gold by global powers is believed to be contributing to violence in African countries like Congo and Nigeria.

In Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made value-addition to minerals, rather than export of raw materials, a major cornerstone of his government’s policy on solid minerals.

In his post, the UN chief also called on the African Union to serve as a beacon of multilateralism.

He advocated for Africa to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, emphasising the continent’s growing global role and the need for fairer representation in international decision-making.

“The Security Council must reflect today’s world. This is 2026 — not 1946,” he said.

“The absence of permanent African seats on the Security Council is indefensible. Whenever decisions about Africa and the world are on the table, Africa must be at the table,” he added.

Mr Guterres’ remarks are tied to the recently concluded 39th African Union (AU) Summit, where he outlined three priorities for deeper cooperation across the continent.

He listed the priorities of peace, economic action, and climate justice.

The UN chief called for an immediate end to hostilities in Sudan, renewed dialogue in South Sudan, and respect for the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s territorial integrity.

Across the Sahel, Libya, and the Horn of Africa, he highlighted the importance of African-led political solutions supported by sustained international assistance.