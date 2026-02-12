The Nigeria Police Force has arrested four suspected illegal drug dealers during separate crackdown operations in Anambra and Enugu, Nigeria’s South-east.

Anambra State

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, said in a statement on Thursday that police operatives arrested three suspects on Monday at a motel in Uke, a community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu arrested the suspects specifically for their alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and involvement in illicit drug activities in the community.

The spokesperson said the arrest of the suspects followed receipt of a tip-off about their criminal activities in the area.

He said the owner of the unnamed motel was among the suspects arrested by the operatives who stormed the facility in the late hours of Monday and conducted a search in the area.

Mr Ikenga identified the arrested suspects as Ifeanyi Ibeabuchi, 39, Abdullahi Shaibu, 26, and Obah Chima, 18 – all males.

“During the search, one Jojef pump action gun with breach number 21SA-0724, loaded with three live cartridges, was recovered at the scene.

“Also, Mr Ifeanyi confessed to the crime as investigations led to the arrest of the other two suspects and the recovery of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, Crystal Methamphetamine, and Colos,” he said.

The spokesperson said the police in the state have assured residents of Anambra State of their commitment to sustaining ongoing operations against criminals in the state.

He urged the residents to continue providing “useful information” to aid the fight against criminals.

“Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” he assured.

Another crackdown in Enugu

In a separate operation, the police in Enugu State said they have arrested a suspected male drug dealer, Musa Zuberu, 42.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspect was arrested at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday by operatives attached to the Crack Tactical Squad during a routine patrol along Camp 1, Iva Valley in Enugu.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said a search on the suspect led to the recovery of a large quantity of weed suspected to be marijuana, as well as the synthetic “Canadian Loud” and “Colorado,” said to be a variant of a hard drug known as “Colos.”

He said other quantities of suspected illicit drugs were also recovered from the suspect.

“Investigations are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices and dismantle illicit drug peddling networks across the state,” he said.

The spokesperson boasted that the arrest of the suspect followed the sustained fight against illicit drug peddling networks by the Commissioner of Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa.

He said Mr Giwa has reiterated the commitment of the police to continue

the fight against illicit drug peddling and consumption, and the crimes associated with them in Enugu State.

The police chief, according to him, also warned those involved in such activities to desist forthwith or face prosecution.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Selling, buying, exposing for sale or otherwise dealing with hard drugs is outlawed in Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act makes it illegal for anyone to indulge in such activities in the country.

Those who allow their property to be used for storage, concealing or dealing of drugs face between 15 and 25 years’ imprisonment upon conviction, according to the Act.

The possession or use of hard drugs, even without sale intent, is still illegal, and offenders face imprisonment of between 15 and 25 years.

But producing, importing, trafficking, selling or buying hard drugs carries heavier punishment. Convicted offenders face life imprisonment.

Some Nigerians have been convicted and sentenced for dealing in hard drugs.

For instance, a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, in 2017, sentenced a 35-year-old Nigerian to 10 years in prison for unlawfully dealing in 1.205 kilogrammes of substances which tested positive for methamphetamine.

In 2022, a Federal High Court, Abuja, convicted and sentenced two co-defendants in a suit filed by the NDLEA against suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, to two years imprisonment.