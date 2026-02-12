The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday warned lawyers against using the designation “Blue Silk”, stressing that the title is not recognised in the Nigerian legal profession.

As the statutory body vested with the responsibility of conferring the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the LPPC affirmed that SAN “remains the highest mark of professional distinction for legal practitioners in Nigeria and is awarded strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act and the Guidelines.”

The SAN is a coveted rank in the legal profession conferred on lawyers called to the Nigerian bar, who have distinguished themselves in practice of law in court advocacy and the academic. The rank, regarded as a privilege, is the only special status reserved for deserving lawyers. The LPPC reserves the right to strip lawyers of the rank in case proven act of misconduct.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the LPPC does not recognise any parallel intermediate, or alternative rank styled as ‘Blue Silk’ or by any other nomenclature purporting to suggest official status, hierarchy, or recognition within the legal profession,” read a statement by the secretary of the LPPC who doubles as the Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Kabir Akanbi.

The committee which is chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria advised members of the legal profession and the general public to take cognisance and disregard those parading as ‘Blue Silk’.

The LPPC noted that it held a meeting on Thursday and vowed to take necessary statutory measures to protect the legal profession and safeguard the rank of SAN.

According to the committee, the Legal Practitioners Act does not recognise the title and such an action contravenes the provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2023.

“The LPPC remains firmly committed to upholding the integrity, prestige, and exclusivity of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and will continue to discharge its responsibilities strictly in accordance with the law,” the state

In November 2025, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) addressed concerns over the actions of Tonye Jaja, who was promoting the creation of the “privileged rank” or “Blue Silk” for legal practitioners.”

According to the NBA, his action was inconsistent with the legal profession’s regulatory framework, misleading and misrepresented institutional structures.

Citing the Legal Practitioners Act, the NBA emphasised that the LPPC was the only body legally recognised in Nigeria to confer the SAN.

“No individual or group of individuals has the authority to create, announce, or promote any alternative title that imitates or parallels the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria as created under the Legal Practitioners Act,” the association said.

Similarly, in December 2025, the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) issued a disclaimer, distancing itself from Mr Jaja and reiterated that it did not recognise the “Blue Silk” conferment and his purported creation of a New Nigerian Law Society.

“It is also pertinent to mention that Tonye Clinton Jaja has been habitually known for hijacking and setting up parallel associations, which is evident in the use of his private NGO- ALDRAP to award the status of Blue Silk to lawyers,” read the statement by the Secretary of the NLS, Lilian Uche.

The group noted that Mr Jaja’s actions were illegal and ceased his membership in the NLS.