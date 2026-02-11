President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ismail Yusuf as the new Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

The appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2006.

President Tinubu sent a letter today to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Mr Yusuf to replace Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post.

Mr Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 11, 2026