Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Usman, has clarified that his resignation from office was based solely on personal reasons, dismissing any suggestion of disagreement with the commission or the federal government.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Usman, a professor, resigned his position on Monday.

He was appointed to the position by President Bola Tinubu in 2024 and presided over his first Hajj operations in 2025, marking his debut in managing Nigeria’s the operations at the national level.

His tenure coincided with key reforms and engagements with Saudi Arabian Hajj authorities aimed at improving Nigeria’s Hajj operations.

In a statement he signed on Tuesday, the first since he stepped down, Mr Usman said his decision was not connected to dissatisfaction with NAHCON’s leadership, policies, or mandate.

According to him, the decision followed prayerful reflection and family consultation, in line with the responsibilities and ethical demands of public service.

He also confirmed that his resignation was formally communicated to President Tinubu in accordance with the provisions of the NAHCON Act.

Mr Usman expressed gratitude to the president for the trust reposed in him.

He also thanked Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the NAHCON Board, management and staff of the commission, state pilgrims welfare agencies, tour operators, aviation service providers, and Saudi Arabian counterparts for their cooperation during his tenure.

He concluded by offering prayers for the continued success of NAHCON’s leadership and for future Nigerian pilgrims to be granted an accepted Hajj.

Below is the full statement issued by the former chairman:

RESIGNATION FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN/CEO OF THE NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION OF NIGERIA (NAHCON)

It is with deep reflection and gratitude to Allah SWT that I announce my resignation from the office of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, effective Monday, 9th February 2026.

I wish to state unequivocally that this decision is taken entirely for personal reasons. After prayerful contemplation and consultation with my family, I have made this choice in good conscience and with profound respect for the sacred responsibilities of public service.

In line with the provisions of the NAHCON Act Section 3(6) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006, I have submitted my formal resignation in writing to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, I am eternally grateful for the profound trust and honour of appointing me to serve our nation and the Muslim ummah in this capacity. The confidence you placed in me is a privilege I will forever cherish. I am equally grateful to His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, whose unwavering guidance, encouragement, and support have been invaluable throughout my tenure.

To the Members of the Board, I extend my sincere appreciation. To the Management and staff of the Commission, I thank you for your collegiality, dedication, and shared sense of purpose. your professionalism, resilience, and steadfast commitment to service have been truly inspiring. I also wish to acknowledge our valued partners the State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, Tour Operators, aviation and service providers, and our esteemed counterparts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia whose collaboration has significantly enhanced Nigeria’s Hajj operations.

Once again, I emphasize that this resignation is driven purely by personal considerations and reflects no dissatisfaction with the Commission, the government, or the noble mandate we have collectively pursued.

As I step aside, my prayers are with you all. I ask Allah (SWT) in His infinite mercy to accept our humble efforts, to guide and bless the President and the new leadership of NAHCON, and to grant all future pilgrims a Hajj Mabrur.

Jazakum Allahu Khairan.

With sincere regards,

Professor Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Usman

(Former) Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria