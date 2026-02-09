The Cross River chapter of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria on Monday resumed its suspended industrial action over the government’s failure to meet its demands.

The association said that as at midnight Sunday, 8 February, the Cross River State Government had failed to meet with the association to avert the industrial action.

It would be recalled that the association had issued a strike notice to the government on 2 February.

In the letter, signed by its Chairman, Godwin Onah and Secretary, Solomon Abuo, the magistrates noted that the decision to resume the suspended strike was taken at its general meeting of 30 January.

The association alleged that the government reneged on its earlier promise that led to the suspension of the industrial action.

“You recall that upon your personal intervention, through a meeting you held with the association in November 2024, where you promised to act on our demands, we decided to suspend the strike to give you room to address our demands,” the association stated in its message to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River.

It thanked the governor for implementing the first item on its list of demands, namely the immediate promotion and regularisation of magistrates in the state, with the necessary financial benefits across all cadres.

The association, however, regretted the “lack of attention to the remaining items on the list of demands”.

According to it, the situation was causing so much disaffection and hardship to its members, given how important they are to its security, welfare, and the smooth and efficient administration of justice in the state.

“In view of the foregoing, we have resolved to resume the suspended indefinite strike at the expiration of seven days from today.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said indefinite strike shall be resumed on Monday, 9th February, without further notice.”

The association stated at that time that it was hopeful that Governor Otu would attend to their demands to forestall the indefinite strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the magistrates’ demands included a request for the government to promote its members who had remained stagnant since 2015.

The magistrates also decried the N15,000 monthly imprest paid to them, describing it as paltry when compared to magistrates in neighbouring states that reportedly receive between N200,000 and N250,000 monthly.

While also demanding the rehabilitation of magistrate courts across the state, the association further frowned at the government’s failure to provide its members with official vehicles.

Meanwhile, the association’s secretary confirmed to NAN that the government met with their leadership on Monday morning to resolve the contending issues.

Mr Abuo said that the government officials were led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Emmanuel Ironbar, and the Attorney-General of the state, Ededem Ani.

READ ALSO: Lawyers identify obstacles to ACJ law implementation in Cross River

He, however, said the association was still awaiting government’s pronouncement based on the outcome of the meeting.

“Yes, we met with the government today, and it told us to give it time to put heads together to come out with something.

“As we speak, we are waiting for them, and their response will determine if the strike will go on or not,” Mr Abuo said.