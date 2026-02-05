Kun Khalifat FC has sent shockwaves through Nigerian football after announcing its immediate withdrawal from the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), describing recent sanctions imposed on the club as unfair, excessive, and damaging to its future.

In a strongly worded statement released on the club’s official platforms, the owner of Kun Khalifat FC Michael Amaefula said the decision was taken with “great disappointment and frustration,” insisting the club could no longer remain in what it sees as an unjust system.

“It is with great disappointment and frustration that I, the owner of Kun Khalifat FC, announce our immediate withdrawal from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) effective immediately,” the statement read.

The club’s action follows sanctions handed down by the NPFL after Kun Khalifat failed to honour one league fixture, a decision the club says does not reflect the realities facing many teams in the country.

Full statement

Missed fixture and heavy sanctions

The crisis stems from Kun Khalifat FC’s failure to honour their Matchday 24 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors on Monday, 2 February. The club says it communicated logistical challenges to the NPFL ahead of the game and requested understanding, but those explanations were rejected.

According to the statement, “This decision follows the outrageous and disproportionate sanctions imposed upon our club by the NPFL for failing to honour a single match fixture.”

The NPFL punished Kun Khalifat FC with the forfeiture of three points and three goals, alongside a heavy financial penalty. The club described the punishment as extreme, arguing that it showed a deeper problem in how the league relates with its members.

“The punishment handed down to us – forfeiting 3 points and 3 goals, and a fine of N100m – is not only unacceptable but a clear indication that the league’s management is more interested in penalizing clubs than fostering growth and development,” the owner said.

Claims of bias and lack of transparency

Kun Khalifat FC insists it acted in good faith and complied with league procedures, but feels unfairly treated by NPFL authorities. The club said its reasons for missing the match were genuine, yet ignored.

“We provided valid reasons for our inability to fulfill the match obligation, yet our explanation was deemed unacceptable,” the statement said.

The club went further to accuse the league of bias and poor transparency, adding, “We believe that the NPFL’s decision was biased and lacked transparency, demonstrating a clear disregard for the challenges faced by clubs in our great nation.”

Based in Owerri, Imo State, Kun Khalifat FC is one of several privately owned clubs operating under difficult financial and logistical conditions, a reality the club believes the NPFL has failed to acknowledge.

‘Punishment over fairness’

The statement also highlighted the club’s investments and efforts to meet league standards, expressing disappointment that those efforts were not recognised.

“As a club, we have always strived to comply with the league’s rules and regulations, and have made significant investments in our team and infrastructure,” the owner said. “It is disheartening to see our efforts being undermined by an organization that seems to prioritize punishment over fairness and justice.”

According to the club, the sanctions left it with no viable option but to walk away from the league.

“The NPFL’s actions have left us no choice but to withdraw from the league,” the statement added. “We cannot continue to be part of a system that disregards the well-being of its member clubs and prioritizes revenue over development.”

Call for reform

Kun Khalifat FC also used the moment to call for wider reforms in Nigerian football, urging other clubs to speak up and demand change.

“We urge other clubs to join us in demanding reforms and greater accountability from the NPFL,” the statement said. “It is time for Nigerian football to move forward, and we will not be a part of a system that stifles growth and progress.”

Despite the withdrawal, the club assured fans and stakeholders that its football journey is not over.

“We thank our fans, players, and stakeholders for their unwavering support,” the statement concluded. “We will continue to explore other avenues to showcase our talents and represent Nigerian football with pride. We are done with the NPFL.”

Bigger questions for Nigerian football

While the leadership of the NPFL is yet to officially react, the Kun Khalifat FC saga has reopened difficult questions about governance in the NPFL.

How flexible should the league be when clubs face genuine logistical challenges? Are sanctions applied evenly across all teams? And how can the NPFL balance discipline with development?

As debates continue and reactions pour in, one thing is clear: Kun Khalifat FC’s withdrawal has exposed deeper cracks within Nigerian football’s top flight, and the league may now be under greater pressure to address long-standing concerns about fairness, transparency, and sustainability.