The Julius Abure-led leadership of the Labour Party has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which recognised the Caretaker Committee headed by Nenadi Usman.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the party, Peter Lifu, the judge, misinterpreted the Supreme Court’s 4 April 2025 decision by declaring Nenadi Usman as the Caretaker Chairman of the party.

The party said the judgement contradicted the Supreme Court’s position that no court has the power to appoint leaders for a political party, as leadership issues are internal party affairs.

It expressed satisfaction that the Federal High Court was not the final court, adding that it would approach the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling.

Mr Ifoh said the party was yet to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement, noting that its position would be further strengthened upon reviewing the document.

“However, from the brief we have received so far, it is clear that the party will appeal the judgement,” he said.

Mr Ifoh alleged that the party had earlier suspected the outcome based on what he described as the “body language” around the court proceedings.

He claimed that the court denied the party the opportunity to respond to issues raised in a counter-affidavit filed by opposing parties before adjourning for judgement.

He also alleged that some adversaries celebrated prematurely on social media, claiming victory before the judgement was delivered.

He recalled that the Court of Appeal had earlier recognised the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee as the authentic leadership of the party.

According to him, Nenadi Usman had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the pronouncement, arguing that courts lacked jurisdiction over party leadership matters.

“Ironically, a Federal High Court has now gone ahead to pronounce someone as Caretaker National Chairman of a party,” Mr Ifoh said.

He reiterated that the Supreme Court had declined jurisdiction on leadership disputes, describing them as internal party affairs.

Mr Ifoh added that the Supreme Court never ruled that the tenure of the Abure-led leadership had expired.

He questioned how the Federal High Court arrived at the conclusion that there was a leadership vacuum without examining the validity of the party’s national convention held on 27 March 2024.

Mr Ifoh urged party members to remain calm, assuring them that the leadership would pursue justice through lawful means.

He warned that the party was not for sale and would not relinquish its leadership under financial pressure.

