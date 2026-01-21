The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of five suspects linked to terrorist leader, Bello Turji.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, issued the arrest order after David Kaswe, lawyer for the federal government, moved an oral application in that regard.

The development followed the absence of the defendants in court to face their trial. They are Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, also known as Doctor, Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma.

The Attorney-General of the Federation’s office had filed 11 terrorism-related counts against eight defendants, including Bello Turji, who remained at large. Terrorists like Mr Turji have attacked villages and targeted travellers along major roads. They were later joined by Lakurawa jihadists, whom locals initially invited to help combat banditry.

When the case resumed on Wednesday, none of the four defendants was in court, prompting the judge to ask their lawyer, A.M. Lukman, about their whereabouts.

Mr Lukman told the court he had contacted the first defendant, Mr Kamarawa, who promised they would attend. He expressed surprise that they were not in court.

Mr Kaswe informed the judge that the government was ready with witnesses and requested that a bench warrant be issued for the defendants.

The judge granted the request and adjourned the matter to 24 February for continuation of trial.

The judge had, on 22 December 2025, granted the federal government’s application to reopen the terrorism charge against the five suspects.

Background

The 11 charges, orginally filed against the defendants on 16 December 2024 by the then-Director of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, M.B. Abubakar, named the defendants facing prosecution as defendants. The charges stated that Bello Turji, Aminu Muhammad and Sani Lawal, also listed as defendants, were at large.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants provided material support to terrorist groups led by mr Turji, Kachalla Halilu, Danbokolo, Lawali, Atarwatse and Buderi.

They were accused of supplying illicit drugs, food, military and police uniforms, camouflage, boots, caps, and building materials to camps in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna States.

In count four, Mr Kamarawa, Mr Muhammad and Mr Lawal allegedly acquired a military gun truck from Libya in 2021 and supplied it to Kachalla Halilu for about N28.5 million. Part of the payment was allegedly in cash and the rest via electronic transfer.

Count five also accused Messrs Kamarawa, Hashimu and Abdullahi of aiding and abetting acts of terrorism by providing medical care, medication and shelter to Bello Turji after he attacked Tungar Kolo village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State in 2018. The prosecution said the offence is contrary to section 8(1)(b) of the terrorism act.

The four suspects denied the charges when arraigned on 23 December 2024. The judge remanded them at Kuje Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until1 0 February for hearing of bail request and other pending applications.

On 14 March, the court rejected their bail application, granted witness protection and the prosecution opened its case with the first witness, identified as PW-1.

The PW-1, giving testimony in Hausa, said Mr Kamarawa was his childhood friend and described how Kachalla Halilu purchased a gun truck from Niger Republic with Kamarawa’s assistance to commit terrorist acts.

The trial later faced delays on 23 and 26 May 2025, when the lead prosecuting counsel, Mr Kaswe.