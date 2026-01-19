Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has defended the ongoing demolition of structures in Makoko, a waterfront community along the Third Mainland Bridge, saying the action is necessary to safeguard lives and property.

Speaking on Monday after signing the N4.4 trillion 2026 appropriation bill into law, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the demolitions, which began in December 2025, targeted illegal structures built on power-line setbacks and other high-risk areas.

“The safety of lives and property is paramount and must be safeguarded,” the governor said. “We had to deploy first responders when a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of fuel fell on a bridge and spilled fuel, and over 100 people were scooping it. If anything had happened, the consequences would have been tragic. It’s a similar situation in Makoko. The government is acting to prevent calamity, not to punish anyone.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that many residents had built shanties under high-tension wires, putting themselves at risk.

“We are not demolishing all of Makoko. We are clearing areas to prevent encroachment on the Third Mainland Bridge and to keep residents away from high-tension lines,” he said.

The governor also addressed criticisms from local and international non-governmental organisations, suggesting some are motivated by financial gain rather than concern for residents.

“We’ve held meetings with these NGOs over the past two and a half years. Some seek large grants from international donors, but they have not fulfilled their promises on the ground,” he said.

To mitigate the impact on affected residents, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that palliative measures, including relocation options and grants, would be provided.

“I’ve instructed both the local government and relevant ministries to provide additional support, palliatives, and grants for some of these people to show compassion,” he said.

Background

Civil society organisations and residents staged a protest on Thursday at the Lagos State Governor’s Office and House of Assembly in Alausa, demanding an immediate halt to demolitions and compensation for displaced families.

The demonstrators, led by activists from Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) and local community leaders, accused the Lagos State Government of extending demolitions beyond approved safety setbacks from power lines.

Protesters alleged that the demolitions had displaced families, destroyed livelihoods, and resulted in deaths, including infants and elderly residents.

CAPPA’s Assistant Executive Director, Zikora Ibeh, said security operatives and demolition teams had forcibly evicted residents since 5 January.

“The Lagos State Government has entered the Makoko community and forcibly displaced people from their ancestral homes,” Ms Ibeh said.

“Women, children, fathers, and families have been tear-gassed and rendered homeless without shelter, water, or alternatives. We want the demolitions halted immediately, compensation paid, and investigations opened into the use of force.”

Residents also said demolitions violated agreements limiting clearance near high-tension power lines, initially set at 30 metres, later extended to 50 metres, then 100 metres.

Community leader Ojo Jide, a member of Slum Dwellers International, said the demolitions lacked proper documentation, making resettlement or compensation impossible.

According to protest organisers, at least three people—including two infants and an elderly woman—died due to tear gas deployed by security forces, though authorities have not independently confirmed these fatalities.

CAPPA and allied groups reported that more than 3,000 homes had been destroyed, displacing over 10,000 people, and that schools, clinics, and churches in Makoko were also pulled down.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the demolitions disrupted schooling and stripped women of privacy. At Ayetoro School, attendance dropped to 16 pupils out of more than 300, while Adekunle School recorded only 25 students out of over 1,000. Many children now live on boats with no stable place to sleep or study.

Women in the community face dire conditions, lacking privacy for bathing, sleeping, and managing menstrual hygiene.

Families have been forced to live under debris for weeks, exposed to unsanitary and unsafe environments.

The demolition began on 23 December 2025, to clear a 30-metre safety corridor from a high-tension power line running between Makoko, Oko Agbon, Sogunro, and the Third Mainland Bridge.

Residents initially cooperated after assurances of limited clearance and compensation.

By 4 January, demolition had extended beyond 100 metres, prompting mass protests and police intervention with tear gas.