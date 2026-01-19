Morocco forward Brahim Díaz has won the Puma Golden Boot at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

Playing before home fans, the Atlas Lions attacker topped the scoring chart, underlining his influence after also finishing top scorer in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

Díaz ended the tournament with five goals, a tally unmatched by any other player despite Morocco’s eventual defeat in the final.

He scored in every phase, opening against Comoros, netting versus Mali, and striking twice against Zambia during the group stage.

The Real Madrid forward continued his run in the knockouts, scoring against Tanzania in the Round of 16 and Cameroon in the quarterfinals.

By scoring in five matches, Díaz joined an elite AFCON list and set a new Moroccan benchmark for consistency at the continental finals.

Unfortunately, Diaz couldn’t cover himself in glory during Sunday’s final having fluffed a late albeit controversial penalty that could have potentially handed the 2025 AFCON title to the Atlas Lions.

With the miss, Morocco’s wait for another continental crown since their triumph 50 years ago continues.

(NAN)