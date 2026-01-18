The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised more than 40 terrorists in coordinated close air support and air interdiction operations at Azir and Musarram areas of Borno, disrupting planned attacks and bolstering ongoing ground operations.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Ejodame, an air commodore, said the operations were conducted on 15 and 16 January by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, following actionable intelligence and in close coordination with troops in contact.

He said the NAF aircraft, in the early hours of 16 Jan, swiftly responded to a distress report at Azir, where troops were engaged with terrorists withdrawing from the area.

According to him, further scans revealed terrorist elements attempting to regroup under nearby tree cover, prompting precise and successive air strikes that neutralised several of them.

“Post-strike assessment confirmed no further threats, while feedback from ground troops, local authorities and community sources indicated a significant degradation of terrorist presence and a return of relative calm.

“Earlier on Jan. 15, NAF air assets carried out a successful air interdiction at Musarram in the Tumbuns general area after intelligence revealed terrorists assembling on canoes to launch attacks along the Baga and Fish Dam axis.

“On arrival, the aircraft sighted about 10 canoes and over 40 suspected terrorists, who were engaged in multiple passes, throwing them into disarray.

“Some fleeing elements were trailed and neutralised, while others who regrouped at an assembly area were also engaged, effectively dismantling the terrorist concentration,” he said.

Reacting, the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to providing timely and decisive air support to ground forces.

Mr Aneke, an air marshal, said the operations demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-led air power and close air–ground coordination in denying terrorists freedom of action.

He assured Nigerians of sustained pressure on terrorist elements as the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue efforts to degrade their capabilities and stabilise affected areas.

