The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, Joseph Oyewole, for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The recommendation was made alongside those of 35 other candidates for various judicial offices across the country at the Council’s 110th meeting held on Wednesday, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The decisions were disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by NJC Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe.

Mr Oyewole, who currently heads the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, was the only judicial officer recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. He hails from Osun State but began his judicial career on the Lagos State High Court bench.

High Court, Sharia Court and Customary Court appointments

The Council approved 27 candidates for appointment as Judges of State High Courts across seven states, including six each for Borno and Plateau, five for Ekiti, four each for Niger and Delta, and one each for Taraba and Benue.

It also recommended six Kadis for appointment to the Sharia Courts of Appeal, assigning three to Niger, two to Taraba, and one to Katsina.

In addition, the NJC appointed two Judges to the Customary Court of Appeal in Delta State.

According to the Council, all the recommendations followed a rigorous screening process, which included public input, background checks and interviews conducted by a seven-member Interview Committee, in strict compliance with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers.

NJC, integrity screening controversy

The NJC’s clarification on its screening procedures comes against the backdrop of recent public controversy over claims that dozens of judicial nominees were disqualified through a purported “integrity test”.

On 1 January, the Council denied media reports suggesting that 34 lawyers were dropped from consideration for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court after failing an integrity screening.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the Secretary of the NJC, Ahmed Saleh, described the reports as inaccurate and unauthorised, insisting that they did not reflect what transpired during the judicial appointment process.

Mr Saleh clarified that the processes referenced in the reports were conducted entirely by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) and not by the NJC, noting that the Council had not taken any decision regarding the candidates mentioned at the time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the processes referenced in the report were conducted entirely at the level of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, and no decision or action has yet been taken by the National Judicial Council in respect of the candidates concerned,” he said.

The NJC further explained that while some candidates were discontinued at the FJSC stage due to adverse findings arising from petitions, others failed to attain the qualifying scores required to advance to the interview stage.

It rejected claims that a newly introduced or stand-alone integrity test was used to disqualify candidates, noting that judicial appointments follow an established, merit-based process involving written examinations, background checks, consideration of petitions and structured interviews.

Imo acting Chief Judge’s tenure extended

At the meeting, the Council also approved a three-month extension of the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, I. O. Agugua.

The NJC urged the Governor of Imo State to immediately commence the process of constituting the State Judicial Service Commission, to facilitate the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

It stressed that the prompt appointment of a substantive Chief Judge is critical to ensuring stability, safeguarding judicial independence and promoting the effective administration of justice in the state.

Below is the full list of recommended candidates.

List of Recommended Candidates

SUPREME COURT

Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole

SIX HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR BORNO STATE

Mustapha, Mallam Babagana

Mustapha, Hadiza Grema

James, Peter Bwala

Zannah, Tijjani Babakura

Alkali, Alhaji Umar

Dunoma, Yahaya Alhaji

SIX HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR PLATEAU STATE

Maikai, Andrawus

Kparbong, Tongret Nanman

Nkwap, Diane Ngummai

Mantu, John Ishaku

Bature, Gavou Musa

Mallan, Kingsley Mangai

FIVE HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR EKITI STATE

Adegoke, Olanike Caroline

Bamise, Julius Sunday Bamidele

Ajibare, Julius

Akinyede, Stephen Rotimi

Anoma, Adefunke Helen

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR NIGER STATE

Abubakar, Adamu

Ahmed, Bala Ndajiwo

Gambo, Sa’adatu Abubakar

Wushishi, Sulaiman Buhari

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR DELTA STATE

Otite, Jonah Akporuaro

Sam-Oligida, Jereoma

Ukuli, Boeye Irene

Adamidenyo, Otome Benjamin

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE FOR TARABA STATE

Babagari, Mansura Mohammed

THREE KADIS FOR SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NIGER STATE

Aboki, Usman Abdulrahman

Mohammed, Ya’aba

Muhammad, Nasir Ibrahim

TWO KADIS FOR SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

Yakubu, Muhammad

Aliyu, Yahaya Abubakar

ONE KADI FOR SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KATSINA STATE

Mutawakkil, Mustapha Salis

TWO JUDGES FOR CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE

Ojeikere, Bridget Onome

Okah, Stella Ovuorieroro