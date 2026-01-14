The newly signed agreement between the Nigerian government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has introduced a new professorial cadre allowance for professors and readers.

The 2025 agreement, reached on 23 December, replaced the 2009 FG-ASUU agreement and marked an end to a 16-year dispute between the government and the academics.

According to the new agreement, professors are now to receive N1.7 million annually as allowances to support research coordination, academic documentation, correspondence, and administrative efficiency.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this while unveiling details of the agreement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Alausa also disclosed that readers are to receive N840,000 annually for the same allowances.

“This allowance applies to senior academics at the level of full-time professors and readers in our tertiary institutions, and not part-time professors and readers,” he said.

The minister explained that the allowance recognises the significant workload, administrative, scholarly, and research responsibilities borne by academics at these levels by virtue of their positions.

Other components

The minister also listed the other components of the agreement to include a 40 per cent increment for all academic staff.

He said the academics will now be paid using two salary structures: the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary (CONUASS) and the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA).

Mr Alausa said the 40 per cent review will be represented by the CATA, which covers journal publications, conference participation, internet access, learned society membership, and book allowances.

He explained that nine allowances, contained in the earned academic allowances, are now “structured, transparently earned, and strictly tied to duties performed, thereby promoting productivity, accountability, and fairness.”

He listed the allowances to include provisions for postgraduate supervision, fieldwork, clinical duties, moderation, examination responsibilities, and leadership roles within the tertiary education system.

End of strikes

Mr Alausa described the agreement as the death of incessant strikes in Nigerian public universities.

He said the agreement restores confidence to the academics, predictability of academic calendars, and hope to Nigerian students.

“History will remember today not merely as an unveiling ceremony, but as the day Nigeria chose dialogue, transparency, fiscal realism, and strong Presidential commitment as the pathway to resolving long-standing governance challenges and achieving sustained progress,” he said.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, a professor, also expressed optimism and hoped that the government would implement all of the agreements reached as and when due.