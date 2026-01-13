Residents of Makoko, a densely populated waterfront community beneath the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, on Tuesday protested the demolition of their homes, accusing the Lagos State Government of extending the exercise far beyond an agreed powerline setback without notice, compensation or resettlement.

The protesters, under the banner of the Makoko Community Development Association, blocked sections of the waterfront and prevented bulldozers from entering the community.

The demolition began on 23 December 2025 to clear a 30-metre safety setback from a high-tension power line that runs between Makoko, Oko Agbon, Sogunro and the Third Mainland Bridge.

Residents initially cooperated after officials assured them that the clearance would be limited and that affected families would be compensated.

However, a joint statement issued on Sunday by the Nigerian Slum/Informal Settlement Federation, Justice and Empowerment Initiatives (JEI) and other civil society organisations said demolition equipment on 4 January moved far beyond the agreed setback, destroying homes deep inside the communities and triggering protests on 4 and 5 January.

The groups said police dispersed the protesters with teargas.

According to the statement, the demolition has now extended beyond 100 metres, placing more than 80,000 residents of Makoko and tens of thousands in neighbouring waterfront communities at risk of displacement.

Residents, community leaders recount ordeal, seek intervention from governor, president

Speaking at the community during the protest on Tuesday, the President of the Federal Base Social Club, A. Olasukanmi, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and urge Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to halt the demolitions.

“We are pleading with the President to step in and stop what is happening here before it turns into a humanitarian disaster,” he said.

Also speaking during the protest, a traditional chief in Makoko, Felix Fasinu, said his family had lived in the community for generations and depended entirely on fishing.

“I was born here. My father and grandfather were born here. Fishing is our only source of livelihood. The government should please come to the aid of the homeless and displaced,” he said.

A resident and corps member, Kunnu Benedicta Abigail, said the demolition had severely affected women, especially those menstruating.

“There is no privacy anymore. We bathe, sleep and change our pads in the same open space. My family has been sleeping under this debris for weeks,” she said.

The leader of the Makoko Community Youth Association, Iroko Temitope, said school attendance had collapsed since the demolition began.

“At Ayetoro School, out of over 300 pupils, only 16 came to school. At Adekunle School, out of more than 1,000 pupils, only about 25 showed up,” he said.

He said many children were now living on boats and had no stable place to sleep or study.

“They are scattered on the lagoon. How can they come to school like this?” he asked.

Alleged deaths and arrests

Mr Temitope alleged that the demolition and the security operation that accompanied it had claimed lives.

He said two newborn babies died after inhaling teargas fired by police during protests, while an elderly woman, Albertine Ojadikluno, died from trauma linked to the destruction of her home.

“Two babies died after inhaling teargas when the police were dispersing people. We also lost Mama Albertine Ojadikluno because of the shock and trauma from this demolition,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Police authorities had not responded to the claims as of press time.

He added that many residents were afraid to seek medical care for fear of harassment by security operatives.

Teachers raise the alarm

A school teacher and president of the Makoko Students Association, Kojah Phinehas, said the demolition had disrupted learning and the mental well-being of children.

“The children have been sitting at home. Their parents have lost their homes and income. How do you expect them to think of school?” he asked.

He said the community had initially agreed to a 30-metre, later 50-metre and then 100-metre setback from the power line, but that the demolition had gone much farther.

“As we speak, it has gone beyond 200 metres and they are still coming. We want the government to stop and come for dialogue,” he said.

Deaths, arrest and displacement in aftermath of demolition – CSO

Three civil society organisations — the Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) — said the demolition had resulted in the deaths of two babies and one adult.

In a statement on Tuesday, CAPPA said a youth leader, Oluwatobi Aide, also known as Woli, was arrested on Monday after appealing to demolition officials to allow residents to retrieve their belongings.

The group said Mr Aide, who was earlier teargassed and hospitalised, is being detained at Area F Police Station, Ikeja, and that his health has deteriorated in custody.

The organisations said more than 3,000 houses had been destroyed, displacing over 10,000 people, while schools, clinics and churches were also pulled down.