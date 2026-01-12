Key witnesses set to testify in court in a multi-billion naira port ownership dispute involving the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, have alleged threats to their lives.

Mr Ganduje and other defendants face a 10-count charge of criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, breach of trust, and conflict of interest.

He was charged alongside his aide, Abubakar Bawuro; his lawyer, Adamu Aliyu-Sanda; and the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello.

The defendants are scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

Allegations of intimidation

The witnesses, Bashir Uba and Ahmad Rabiu, are expected to testify before the State High Court in the criminal case filed by the Kano State Government regarding the ownership dispute on the Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.

The prosecution has lined up witnesses, including government officials who were allegedly manipulated into signing documents that facilitated fraudulent transfers from the state government to the private port entity.

One of the principal witnesses, Mr Uba, a retired director at the state ministry of commerce, told PREMIUM TIMES that he felt his life was in danger after unknown individuals visited his home and warned him to withdraw from the case.

“There was an unusual knock at my residence on Saturday. Out of fear, I did not open the door immediately. Instead, I peered through a small opening in the gate and saw two unknown men standing outside,” Mr Uba stated.

According to Mr Uba, the men identified him by name, recited his phone number, and mentioned his place of previous and current employment.

“They said they only wanted to ‘give me a piece of advice.’ They told me, ‘You should stay away from that case you are supposed to witness.’ When I asked which case they meant, they replied, ‘You know better”.

Mr Uba said he has reported the incident to the police and his legal counsel.

Similarly, Mr Rabiu, another prime witness, reported suspicious activity at both his office and residence.

In a brief, urgent statement to his lawyers seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Rabiu alleged that agents acting on behalf of the defendants were using state security apparatus to track him.

“I am in hiding due to threats of being abducted by agents of Ganduje and Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro. I have learned that they have launched a massive manhunt through the Kano State Commissioner of Police. I am calling for immediate intervention,” Mr Rabiu stated.

Mr Ganduje’s spokesperson, when he was governor, Abba Anwar, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ request for comment regarding the allegation.

The state government accused Mr Ganduje and other defendants of conspiring to fraudulently transfer 80 per cent of the shares of Dala Inland Dry Port, including the state’s 20 per cent equity, to private ownership under the fictitious name “City Green Enterprise”.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendants diverted over ₦4.49 billion of Kano State funds to execute infrastructure projects, including a double carriageway, electricity, and perimeter fencing at the dry port, for their personal and family benefit.

The defendants also faced charges of abuse of office and conflict of interest, as it was alleged that they leveraged their official roles to redirect public resources for personal benefit, thereby violating financial and constitutional regulations.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES exposed how Mr Ganduje secretly transferred the state government’s 20 per cent stake in the facility to private hands, making his children co-owners of the company before awarding a contract worth more than N4 billion to provide infrastructure for the project.

The transfer ended Kano State’s shareholding in the project, while Mr Ganduje’s children and aide, Abubakar Bawuro, became directors and shareholders.

What Premium Times’ investigation exposed

When Dala Inland Dry Port Limited was incorporated on 8 December 2003, its only directors were the founder, Ahmad Rabiu, and his son, Rabiu Ahmad Rabiu.

Two years later, at an extraordinary general meeting on 19 January 2005, the board was expanded with the appointment of four new directors: Abdulaziz Haladu, Anwar Isyaku-Rabiu, Diepreye George, and Abdullahi Kwaru.

Records obtained by this newspaper show that on 5 March 2020, Mr Ganduje’s three children and his longtime associate, Abubakar Bawuro, replaced Mr Rabiu’s son and all other directors elected in 2005 as board members of the company.

Minutes of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 5 March 2020, at its Zaria Road office in Kano, confirmed the appointment of Abdulaziz Abdullahi Umar, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar—all children of Mr Ganduje —alongside Mr Bawuro as new directors of Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.

It was also at the meeting that the state government was removed as a co-owner of the dry port and the Ganduje children were appointed, not just as directors, but also as shareholders with five million shares each.

According to its “ordinary resolution,” the meeting was “attended by all the shareholders,” and “it was unanimously resolved” that Abdulaziz Abdullah Umar, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar —the three children of Mr Ganduje —be allotted five million shares each, each being 20 per cent of the total 25 million shares of the company.

Mr Rabiu and Mr Bawuro were also each allotted 20 per cent, creating a new ownership structure of five equal shareholders, each with 20 per cent of the company’s shares.

This structure edged out the Kano State Government from the ownership of the company.

The state government said due process was not followed in the divestment process, accusing Mr Ganduje of using his office to undermine the state.