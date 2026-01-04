A senator, Sunday Karimi, has said that the National Assembly will enact laws enforcing the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government financial autonomy, backing President Bola Tinubu’s position.

Mr Karimi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, spoke to constituents during the yuletide break in Kogi West Senatorial District.

He recalled the Supreme Court’s 25 July 2024 judgment directing seamless federal allocation of funds to Nigeria’s 774 local government councils.

The senator criticised governors flouting the ruling, describing such actions as “unconstitutional” and contrary to efforts at “strengthening grassroots democracy”.

He warned that defaulting governors could face prosecution and punishment as the National Assembly prioritises enforcement of the judgment.

According to him, parliament will pass relevant laws to compel strict compliance with fiscal autonomy for the third tier of government.

Mr Karimi quoted the judgment as declaring governors’ control of local government funds unconstitutional and voiding caretaker committees as illegal.

He said the ruling was intended to “strengthen grassroots democracy and governance by ensuring allocations go directly to elected officials without state interference.”

The senator observed that the ruling also aimed to improve service delivery at the critical local government level.

In spite of the clarity of the judgment, Mr Karimi noted that some states continue to disregard and disrespect the Supreme Court.

He recalled that President Tinubu warned APC leaders that he may issue an executive order if governors persist in defying the ruling.

Mr Karimi said the president had shown restraint, despite possessing constitutional powers to compel compliance.

“The National Assembly will back the president with laws, some retroactively effective, to address non-adherence,” he said.

He accused some governors of “kleptomania and squandermania”, vowing that offenders would be prosecuted, compelled to make refunds, and punished.

Mr Karimi said trillions of naira meant for Nigerians had been pilfered by “gluttonous governors”.

“There is consensus that this administration released unprecedented funds, yet many citizens feel little impact,” he added.

He cited the Chief of Defence Staff, who linked insecurity to non-functioning local governments, creating ungoverned spaces.

“Some governors and their cabals treat local government funds as their monthly ‘dessert’,” Karimi alleged.

He said this practice has rendered councils dysfunctional and unable to deliver basic services.

Karimi further alleged that some states steal local government allocations through voucher racketeering schemes after funds reach council accounts.

