Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has been installed as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland, a traditional title associated with individuals regarded as cherished within the Yoruba community.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, conferred the title on Mr Tinubu on Saturday at the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo town.

The event attracted traditional rulers, political figures, and other invited guests from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The ceremony also featured the installation of former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, as Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

Mr Tinubu has remained a visible figure around the current administration, frequently appearing at political and youth-focused events linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Though he holds no official role, his activities have drawn attention about his informal influence within his father’s government.

In Lagos, speculation persists about his possible entry into the state’s governorship race, with some party supporters publicly urging him to run. Although he has not declared any ambition, the discussions have kept him in succession conversations within the state’s political space.

His rising profile has also attracted criticism, with opposition figures and civil society groups warning against the emergence of political dynasties. Recently, Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka criticised his large security details, including military personnel, seen accompanying Mr Tinubu in Ikoyi, saying the scale of the escort for a private citizen was astonishing and could undermine national security priorities.

Authority over Yorubaland titles

Speaking at the ceremony, the Alaafin said the authority to bestow chieftaincy titles bearing the name “Yorubaland” rests solely with the throne of Oyo. He noted that such titles are not tied to any single town or kingdom but are meant to reflect responsibility to the entire Yoruba nation, the Nigeria Tribune reports.

According to the traditional leader, chieftaincy titles in Yoruba culture are not symbolic honours but obligations that demand service, loyalty and commitment to the people.

He explained that the historical role of the Oyo Empire as a central authority among the Yoruba predates colonial rule and was later recognised in colonial records and post-independence governance structures. He added that this position has also been affirmed in academic works and by judicial decisions, including rulings of the Supreme Court.

The Alaafin said titles carrying the name “Yorubaland” are collective in nature and must be issued by an institution whose historical and legal influence extends across the region.

“This history explains why certain chieftaincy titles are different in nature. Titles that bear the name ‘Yorubaland’ are not local titles. They are collective titles. They speak not for one town or one kingdom, but for the Yoruba people as a whole. Such titles must therefore proceed from an authority whose reach, by history and by law, extends across Yorubaland.

“Today, I do not speak to provoke debate. I speak to state order. Among the Yoruba, authority has never been a matter of assumption or convenience. It has always been a matter of history, structure, and law.

“Thrones were not created equal in function, even though all are sacred in dignity. From the earliest organisation of Yorubaland, the Alaafin of Oyo occupied a central and coordinating authority that extended beyond the walls of Oyo and into the collective political life of the Yoruba people. This was not self-declared. It was recognised, enforced, and sustained across generations.

“Colonial records acknowledged it. Post-independence councils preserved it. Scholars documented it. And finally, the Supreme Court of Nigeria affirmed it. The law is clear. History is settled. Chieftaincy titles that bear the name Yorubaland—titles whose meaning, influence, and obligation are not confined to a single town or kingdom—fall under a singular, established authority. That authority is the throne of Oyo,” the Alaafin said.

He urged the new titleholders to approach their roles with humility and a sense of duty, stressing that the honours should promote unity, cultural integrity and the common good of the Yoruba people.

Royal squabbles

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had earlier conferred the chieftaincy title of “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” on a Lagos-based businessman, Dotun Sanusi, a move that caused a rift between the two traditional leaders.

The Alaafin of Oyo perceived the conferment as encroaching on his stool’s historic authority to grant titles that carry the name “Yorubaland,” which represent the collective Yoruba people rather than any single town or kingdom.

In response, the Alaafin issued a 48‑hour ultimatum to the Ooni of Ife, demanding that he revoke a chieftaincy title of “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” the Ooni had conferred to Mr Sanusi.

The Ooni’s spokesman, Mose Olafare said the traditional ruler would not dignify the Alaafin’s threat with a response.

Responses to the development were divided with many taking side with either the Ooni or the Alaafin.

In October, both traditional rulers appeared to have settled their rift during a meeting in Lagos.

The meeting was convened by businessman and philanthropist Kessington Adebutu as part of activities marking his birthday celebration,

At the end of the meeting, both kings jointly announced the establishment of the Joint Council of Yoruba Unity (JCUY), a new body aimed at promoting peace, cultural preservation, and socioeconomic development across Yorubaland.

But Saturday’s remarks of the Alaafin showed that subtle rivalry between him and the Ooni persists and that future clashes between them over the authority to bestow chieftancy titles with ‘Yorubaland’ cannot be ruled out.