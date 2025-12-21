President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, as Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi University of Health Sciences, in honour of the late Islamic scholar and spiritual leader.

The announcement was made during President Tinubu’s condolence visit to the Bauchi State Government and the family of Mr Bauchi.

President Tinubu highlighted the remarkable legacy of the revered cleric, noting that the honour is well deserved.

“The late Sheikh brought impactful knowledge to the people, a great scholar, a Nigerian conscience that had worked so hard on the path of Almighty Allah, preaching the word, the sermon, the knowledge, and the value of honesty, integrity and a great character”, the president said.

The visit provided the president with an opportunity to pay tribute to the late cleric’s lifelong contributions to religious scholarship, national unity, and social development.

“I am here to offer my condolences to all of you: the government, the people, and the public at large—not just Bauchi alone, but the entire country,” he added.

The president also urged Nigerians to uphold Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi’s principles of righteousness, tolerance, and unity, and to ensure that future generations continue to learn from the values he stood for.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, expressed profound gratitude to the president for personally paying a condolence visit and for the support extended to the family.

He highlighted that President Tinubu had previously sent Vice President Kashim Shettima and a high-powered delegation to attend the funeral prayers, a gesture reflecting the nation’s respect for the late scholar.

“Looking at the streets, Mr President, you know that the people of Bauchi are with you. It’s a reciprocal love, because even going back to memory lane, you had a good relationship and with the late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi,” the governor stressed.

Mr Mohammed described the president’s presence as a demonstration of deep solidarity and respect for both the family and the people of Bauchi State.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Bashir Bauchi thanked President Tinubu for his support and for recognising Dahiru Bauchi’s contributions. He described the late cleric as a global scholar and spiritual leader whose legacy includes the establishment of educational institutions and philanthropic initiatives that benefit both Muslims and non-Muslims across Nigeria and beyond.

Mr Bashir affirmed the family’s commitment to continuing his work under the leadership of the Khalifa, while also praising Mr Mohammed for his unwavering support of the family.

Among those present during the visit were the Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni; the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; members of the National Assembly from Bauchi; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and the Minister of Health and Social Development, Muhammad Pate.

Members of the presidential entourage include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; a former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; and former governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, among other dignitaries.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

December 20, 2025