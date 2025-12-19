Nigeria has recorded notable progress in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), exceeding global targets for lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis, as a Gates Foundation–supported project officially concluded.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the close-out ceremony and virtual results presentation of the “Eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis and Onchocerciasis in Nigeria Assessment to Stop Ivermectin Treatment Project.”

Mr Salako said the outcomes represent a major boost to Nigeria’s public health response and align with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2030 roadmap for NTDs.

Millions removed from mass treatment

Mr Salako explained that findings from the project show that more than 31.1 million Nigerians no longer require mass drug administration for lymphatic filariasis, while 16 million people no longer need ivermectin treatment for onchocerciasis.

He noted that the figures exceed the project’s original target of 27 million people and demonstrate that Nigeria delivered results beyond expectations.

Mr Salako added that the achievements place the country on a stronger path towards interrupting disease transmission and eventual elimination.

Gates Foundation project and implementation

The project commenced in 2022 and was initially designed as a 17-month intervention but was extended until September 2025 at no additional cost to ensure sustainability and maximise impact.

The Gates Foundation committed about $4.9 million to support epidemiological, entomological and transmission assessment surveys across several states.

Sightsavers served as grant manager in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and other implementing partners.

According to Mr Salako, Nigeria achieved 148 per cent of its target for lymphatic filariasis assessments and 150 per cent of its target for onchocerciasis assessments during the project period.

He said the intervention also delivered 46 pre-transmission assessment surveys (TAS), 116 transmission assessment surveys covering TAS 1 and TAS 3, as well as a breeding site assessment.

Health system strengthening gains

Beyond disease control outcomes, Mr Salako said the project contributed significantly to strengthening Nigeria’s health system.

He explained that it supported laboratory upgrades, trained more than 300 field personnel and 65 laboratory technicians, and improved sample transportation systems through certified logistics providers.

The project also supported the development of national policies on sample retention and disposal, helping to strengthen quality assurance and surveillance systems.

Commitment to sustaining gains

Mr Salako expressed appreciation to the Gates Foundation, Sightsavers, the Non-Governmental Development Organisation (NGDO), Coalition for Neglected Tropical Diseases, state ministries of health and other partners for their collaboration and transparency throughout the project.

He also commended the Department of Public Health, the national coordinator for neglected tropical diseases and technical committees for providing leadership and scientific guidance.

Mr Salako said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare remains committed to sustaining the gains recorded, strengthening surveillance and accelerating progress towards eliminating neglected tropical diseases in Nigeria.

Neglected Tropical Diseases

Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are a group of infectious diseases that mainly affect people living in poor, rural and tropical communities with limited access to clean water, sanitation and adequate healthcare.

They are described as “neglected” because, despite affecting millions of people globally, they receive far less attention and funding than major diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

NTDs are caused by parasites, bacteria, viruses and other organisms that thrive in environments marked by poor hygiene, unsafe water and inadequate housing.

These diseases often result in chronic illness, disability, disfigurement and social stigma, trapping affected communities in cycles of poverty and limiting economic productivity.

Globally recognised NTDs include onchocerciasis (river blindness), a parasitic disease transmitted by blackflies that can cause intense itching and blindness; lymphatic filariasis, spread by mosquitoes and associated with severe swelling of the limbs; trachoma, a bacterial eye infection that can lead to irreversible blindness; and schistosomiasis, a parasitic infection linked to contact with contaminated freshwater.

Other NTDs include soil-transmitted helminth infections, leprosy, dengue and chikungunya.

According to the WHO, about 20 to 21 diseases fall under the NTD category, most of which are prevalent in regions with weak health systems and poor sanitation.