Nigeria has ordered mineral processing companies to cease operations within residential and restricted areas. The government also mandated plastic manufacturers and bottling companies to take responsibility for the plastic waste generated from their products nationwide.

The directives form part of resolutions adopted at the 18th meeting of the National Council on Environment (NCE), Nigeria’s highest advisory body on environmental matters, which was held in Katsina State from 15 to 17 December.

The council, chaired by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, approved the measures after reviewing environmental risks associated with mining activities, plastic pollution and public health hazards across the country.

Mining, pollution and public safety

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the council approved that legal and regulatory bodies should restrict the establishment of mineral processing companies within residential and restricted areas in all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The council also mandated that plastic manufacturers and plastic bottling companies adopt the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, requiring them to take responsibility for the collection and management of plastic waste arising from their products.

Environmental experts at the meeting warned that unregulated mineral processing and plastic waste pollution continue to pose serious threats to human health, ecosystems and urban safety, particularly in densely populated communities.

Strengthening environmental regulation

The council further ordered that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) structures be established in all state ministries of environment. It, however, stated that the federal government would retain the authority to issue EIA certificates.

States were directed to nominate EIA focal officers and formally communicate their nominations to the Federal Ministry of Environment to strengthen coordination and compliance.

In response to environmental and health concerns in extractive communities, the council noted the need to introduce public health screening protocols in mining communities and to require livelihood restoration plans as part of mine closure processes.

Sanitation, air quality and toxic substances

As part of efforts to improve sanitation and environmental health, the council approved that all state governments establish faecal sludge management plants, aimed at accelerating progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

It also approved increased collaboration between state governments and the Federal Ministry of Environment on the National Clean Air Programme. It endorsed the deployment of robust air and water quality monitoring systems in industrial zones.

As part of broader efforts to curb toxic pollution, the council also approved the substitution of mercury, cyanide and other poisonous chemicals used in gold extraction, citing their harmful effects on humans, animals and the natural environment.

Climate action and waste management

The council ordered the integration of climate change assessments into the Environmental Impact Assessment process, with particular emphasis on the Niger Delta region.

It also approved the development of a National Framework for the Environmentally Sound Management of Used Tyres in Nigeria, alongside the establishment of a certification scheme for refrigeration and air-conditioning practitioners.

To support Nigeria’s climate commitments, the council approved measures to provide technical and regulatory support to states to maximise economic benefits from carbon credit opportunities.

Katsina meeting

The 18th NCE meeting, themed “Tackling the Triple Planetary Crisis of Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss, and Pollution for Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” attracted 312 participants, including commissioners responsible for the environment from the 36 states, permanent secretaries, heads of environment-related agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, academics and journalists.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda was represented by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal, who served as the chief host of the meeting.

The communiqué was unanimously adopted at the close of proceedings on Wednesday.