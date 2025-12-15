President Bola Tinubu on Monday, urged Nigerians to embrace the discipline, integrity and service ethos of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing them as pillars of enduring nation-building.

Mr Tinubu spoke at the launch of the book, “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari,” held at the State House, Abuja.

“The measure of a leader is not the offices he held, but what persists when the sirens fall silent.

“President Muhammadu Buhari left behind a reputation for integrity, a spartan lifestyle, and the belief that public office is a trust and not a windfall,” he said.

He described Mr Buhari as a leader defined by quiet strength, personal discipline and the belief that public office is a trust, not an avenue to amass wealth

Mr Tinubu extended condolences to Buhari’s family, including his widow, Aisha Buhari, noting that the former leader’s name would continue to inspire generations.

Shared political vision

The president recalled their shared political journey, including the 2015 election that produced Nigeria’s first defeat of an incumbent president.

“Together, we built a broad coalition, campaigned across the country, and proved that Nigeria could chart a new course.

“Our movement united diverse interests and achieved a historic victory in 2015 by unseating an incumbent president, thus reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape,” he added.

Mr Tinubu said the book presents an honest account of Buhari’s achievements and shortcomings, urging future leaders to draw lessons rather than slogans.

He identified humility, security, long-term vision and social justice as core pillars of Buhari’s legacy.

“A Alegacy is given greater meaning when those who follow choose to continue what has been started. That is my duty.

“President Buhari loved this country consistently, morning after morning, decision after decision, staying true to the oath he took.

“That is why even those who disagreed with him often acknowledged his honesty”.

He stressed that Mr Buhari consistently demonstrated love for Nigeria and was widely respected for his personal honesty, even by critics.

“Cooperation across differences is not weakness; it is wisdom,” the president said.

Mr Tinubu urged Nigerians to keep politics honourable and governance focused on results.

He prayed for Allah’s mercy for the late former president and comfort for his family.

The Author of the Book, Charles Omole, described the book as the most comprehensive account of the life and legacy of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the 600-page book addressed several complex questions about his journey and leadership.

Former service chiefs and senior officials who served under Mr Buhari paid tributes at the event.

Hadiza Buhari, daughter of the former president, who spoke on behalf of the family thanked Mr Tinubu and Nigerians for their support and prayers.

READ ALSO: Senate panel criticises Tinubu administration over budget overlapping

She said that although the life of the late president was not perfect, his legacy should challenge the next generation to build systems strong enough to translate good intentions into lasting outcomes.

The event was attended by Gambian President Adama Barrow, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Aisha Buhari, ministers and state governors, including Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, who described Mr Buhari as an incorruptible leader.

(NAN)