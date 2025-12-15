All is set for the Egypt vs Nigeria friendly as the Super Eagles test their readiness for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when they face the seven-time champions at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The match comes as both teams fine-tune preparations for the 35th edition of the tournament, which kicks off in Morocco this weekend.

For Nigeria, it is a key moment in a rebuilding phase under head coach Eric Chelle, while Egypt are again chasing continental glory with a star-studded squad.

As of Monday afternoon, 15 Nigerian players had reported to camp in Cairo, with more expected ahead of the team’s evening training session.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was the first to arrive, followed by first-choice shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali.

Others already in camp include Amas Obasogie, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi and Igoh Ogbu in defence; midfielders Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Tochukwu Nnadi; and forwards Ademola Lookman and Paul Onuachu.

The Super Eagles fixed their first training session at 8 p.m. local time on Monday, inside the main bowl of the Cairo International Stadium, giving the players an early feel of the venue.

Tuesday’s Egypt vs Nigeria friendly will allow Chelle to assess both his established stars and several new faces named in the Super Eagles’ final 28-man squad.

Players such as Obasogie, Ryan Alebiosu, Usman Muhammed, Nnadi, Akinsanmiro, and Salim Fago Lawal could be handed opportunities as the coach experiments ahead of the tournament.

Still, Nigeria are expected to rely heavily on key figures like Nwabali in goal; defenders Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Bassey and Sanusi; midfield anchors Wilfred Ndidi, Onyeka and Iwobi; and attackers Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Lookman.

Egypt, coached by former AFCON legend Hossam Hassan, will also use the game to sharpen their plans.

Hassan, who scored seven goals as Egypt won the 1998 AFCON in Burkina Faso, is expected to build his team around Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is still searching for his first AFCON title despite an illustrious club career.

The Pharaohs’ squad also features Manchester City winger Omar Marmoush, Al Ahly regulars Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim and Emam Ashour, as well as Mahmoud Trezeguet.

CAF Champions League winners Pyramids FC are represented by Mohamed Hamdy and Mostafa Fathi, while Ibrahim Adel and Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed add further attacking options.

Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. Egypt time (7 p.m. in Nigeria).

After the friendly, the Super Eagles will depart Cairo on Thursday aboard a chartered flight to Fès, their base for the group stage in Morocco.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, are chasing a fourth continental title after previous triumphs in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Their AFCON campaign, branded NAIJA 4 THE WIN, begins on Tuesday, 23 December, against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

The Eagles will then face Tunisia on 27 December before rounding off Group C against Uganda on 30 December. All three matches will be played in Fès.

Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history and the only team to win the title three times in a row (2006–2010), are drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe. Their group matches will take place in Agadir.

For both teams, Tuesday’s clash in Cairo is more than a friendly. It is a final test of form, fitness and focus before the pressure of Africa’s biggest football stage begins.