The federal government has launched FutureMakers, a national innovation initiative aimed at equipping Nigerian children aged five to 16 with creativity, design-thinking and problem-solving skills to build real-world solutions.

The programme was unveiled on Thursday by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) at its Innovation Hub in the Idu Industrial Area of Abuja.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior government officials, innovation leaders, educators and development partners.

NASENI described the initiative as a major step in Nigeria’s long-term plan to raise a new generation of inventors and technology leaders.

Early Innovation Development

Speaking at the launch, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Khalil Halilu, said the agency created FutureMakers to nurture young talent from the earliest stages.

Mr Halilu noted that countries leading in global innovation are those that invested in their children early.

“If we want a future of world-class innovators, we must start shaping them early,” he said.

“Nations that lead in innovation began by investing in young people, and today NASENI is taking that bold step through FutureMakers.”

He added that the programme forms part of a broader national strategy to build a pipeline of young creators who will shape Nigeria’s innovation landscape over the next three to five decades.

Programme Vision and Objectives

The Head of the NASENI Innovation Hub and programme manager, Racheal Perez-Folayan, described FutureMakers as a transformative platform that will change the way children interact with creativity and technology.

Mrs Perez-Folayan said the initiative seeks to identify and empower young innovators by helping them develop their ideas into functional prototypes.

According to her, FutureMakers aims to produce the next generation of innovative leaders capable of building commercially viable technologies that strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

She stressed that the programme is not merely a competition but a national movement to groom young problem-solvers.

National Rollout Structure

NASENI said the programme will be implemented through its institutes across all six geopolitical zones to ensure equal access to children in every state.

The call for applications will run from 11 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, followed by the evaluation and shortlisting of participants between 12 and 16 January.

Zonal hackathons are scheduled for 26 – 30 January, while the National Innovation Finale will take place on 14 February 2026.

Throughout the process, participants will undergo design-thinking workshops, receive mentorship, engage in hands-on innovation training, and pitch their ideas at both zonal and national stages.

Awards and Support Opportunities

NASENI announced a range of incentives designed to sustain children’s interest and assist outstanding participants in advancing their projects.

These include cash awards worth up to N5 million, scholarships, and access to mentorship and innovation coaching.

Participants will also have opportunities to join NASENI Innovation Clubs and gain entry into incubation and acceleration programmes.

Top finalists will take part in an international study tour.

The agency said these forms of support will ensure that promising ideas generated during the programme evolve into viable prototypes, solutions and early-stage ventures.

National Participation Appeal

Mr Halilu called on children, parents, teachers, and schools across the country to embrace the initiative and encourage participation.

He reminded young Nigerians that they are capable of contributing meaningful innovations regardless of their age.

“You are not too young to build something that matters. Every global innovator started with exactly what you have today, one idea and the courage to try,” he said

He also urged school administrators and educators to support their pupils by promoting awareness, guiding idea development and assisting with programme registration.

Registration

Registration is now open to children aged five to 16 living in Nigeria, and applications will close on 11 January 2026.

NASENI said FutureMakers is part of its broader effort to inspire creativity among young learners while building a foundation for indigenous technological growth.

The agency, which operates under the Presidency, leads national efforts to drive industrialisation through research, innovation, and engineering development.