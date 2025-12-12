The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers has endorsed Ghanaian President John Mahama as its sole candidate for chairperson of the African Union.

Mr Mahama was chosen as the bloc’s candidate for chairperson of the African Union when the rotating chairmanship position reaches West Africa in 2027.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the ECOWAS Council of Ministers reached this decision on Friday at the 95th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers, held in Abuja.

The council said it made the decision because Ghana is “an important ECOWAS Member State and contributes to its international standing.”

It also considered the need to “maintain and increase the chances of ECOWAS occupying positions in regional and international organisations.”

The Ghana Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Ablakwa, in a post made on X Friday, also announced that the Authority of Heads of State and government of ECOWAS is expected to adopt this declaration on Sunday.

“ECOWAS Council of Ministers meeting in Abuja, Nigeria has unanimously endorsed President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana as the sole candidate from ECOWAS for Chairperson of the African Union when the rotating chairmanship gets to West Africa’s turn in 2027.

“The Authority of Heads of State and Government is expected to adopt this declaration on Sunday.

“Ghana is exceedingly grateful to ECOWAS for the confidence and support for our beloved visionary and Pan-African President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama,” Mr Ablakwa wrote.

The AU member states elect new senior leadership of the AU Commission. The body’s last election, which brought in the Angolan President, João Gonçalves Lourenço, was held in February.

The position is rotated across different regions of the continent, with the election of a Southern African President this year, and a West African leader in 2027.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani had previously held the chairmanship after being elected in February last year at the 37th session of the AU Assembly.

During the 2027 election, candidates from West Africa will be voted on by all AU member states, and a two-thirds majority is generally needed to win.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS’s early candidate selection increases the likelihood that West African states will coordinate their votes at the AU level.

It also strengthens Mr Mahama’s profile within the AU ahead of the official election.