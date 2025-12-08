The Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Corruption Committee (NBAA-CC) said on Monday it will join the global community to mark the 2025 Global Anti-Corruption Day on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening anti-graft efforts in Nigeria.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the committee’s chairman, Babafemi Badejo, said the observance is anchored on the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), which he urged Nigeria to fully domesticate and implement.

“This day is rooted in the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). The full domestication and vigorous implementation of the UNCAC provisions remains a major commitment that deserves urgent national priority,” Mr Badejo said.

He welcomed recent remarks by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on strengthening the rule of law, describing it as a critical tool in the fight against corruption.

“The rule of law is the most potent weapon against corruption. However, the NBAA-CC hastens to add that the rule of law cannot be achieved with the current level of corruption in Nigeria,” he stated.

Mr Badejo said the committee is prepared to collaborate with the judiciary, all arms of government, and stakeholders across sectors to ensure the CJN’s commitment translates into measurable outcomes.

As part of efforts to deepen anti-corruption engagement nationwide, NBAA-CC has facilitated the creation of Anti-Corruption Committees in all state branches of the NBA. These committees are tasked with strengthening legal advocacy, supporting whistleblowers, promoting accountability, and aiding the prosecution of corruption cases.

He highlighted some branch-level initiatives. In Anambra State, the Idemili Branch has instituted awards for the “most dedicated registrars” in High and Magistrate Courts to promote efficiency and discourage corrupt practices.

The Kaduna and Barnawa branches are collaborating with national agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) while hosting radio and television programmes in Hausa and English to raise public awareness.

The Ikorodu Branch of NBA has also been active in advocacy campaigns.

Describing corruption as a national threat, Mr Badejo urged citizens and institutions to reject the complacency that allows it to thrive.

“On this day, we send a clear, uncompromising message: Corruption is not normal. It cannot be normal. It must never become our trend. It is a cankerworm that destroys development, undermines justice, and leads to insecurity among many other ills,” he said.

He called on legal practitioners, public officials, civil society groups, and citizens to join the fight against corruption.

Nigeria observes Global Anti-Corruption Day within the framework of international law, particularly UNCAC, which Nigeria ratified in 2004. Despite this, assessments show that key provisions, especially preventive measures and asset recovery, remain weakly enforced at both state and national levels.

At the national level, the federal government has launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS 2022‑2026) to coordinate reforms across agencies. Anti-graft institutions such as the ICPC have emphasised that combating corruption is a shared responsibility involving government, civil society, the private sector, and citizens.

However, implementation gaps persist. A 2025 review by a civil society group found that UNCAC’s preventive and asset-recovery provisions are poorly applied across Nigeria. Agencies often lack structural independence, whistleblower protections remain inadequate, and coordination at the state level is weak.

Critics also cite judicial delays, selective prosecutions, and weak enforcement as factors that allow corruption to persist.

Public participation and advocacy remain essential to Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts. Observances of International Anti-Corruption Day historically involve anti-graft agencies, civil society, media, youth groups, and judiciary actors.

Public awareness campaigns, grassroots engagement, and support for whistleblowers complement enforcement measures, underscoring NBAA‑CC’s call for citizens, legal practitioners, and public officers to actively promote accountability and integrity.