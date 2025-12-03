The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after lawmakers cleared the nominee through a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole.

The confirmation followed a screening session that featured questions and answers, which lasted over three hours.

During the exercise, Mr Musa criticised negotiations with bandits and assured lawmakers that, under his leadership, the Defence Ministry would intensify efforts to dislodge criminal groups terrorising the country

He also faulted the deradicalisation of repentant Boko Haram members into society, insisting that terrorists should face stricter punitive measures.

The minister-designate called for increased funding for military operations, noting that many essential fighting equipment are still being imported.

Mr Musa urged Nigerians to remain united against insecurity and emphasised the need to secure the country’s borders against foreign infiltration.

He also lamented the delays in prosecuting arrested terrorists, describing the process as too slow, and advocated for shorter trial periods.

After his question-and-answer session, the Senate president put his confirmation to a voice vote, and the lawmakers unanimously voted in favour of it.

After the confirmation, Mr Akpabio congratulated Mr Musa and urged him to use his office effectively in the fight against criminal activities across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Senate became rowdy at a point during the screening after some lawmakers protested that the nominee should not be questioned on insecurity but should simply “take a bow and go.”