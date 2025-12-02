The federal government on Tuesday rejected claims of systemic media repression, emphasising that its policies and actions safeguard press freedom while promoting responsible journalism.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this during the 2025 International Press Institute (IPI) Annual Congress in Abuja.

Mr Idris acknowledged that the theme of the congress, “Addressing Media Repression in Nigeria”, reflects a concern that must be examined critically.

“If the theme suggests an active, systemic policy of repression by the current administration, then we must, with respect, interrogate it against the available evidence,” he said.

Nigeria dropped 10 places to 122nd in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), down from 112th in 2024, reflecting ongoing challenges for journalists amid rising concerns over censorship, safety, and press independence.

The event came amid a wave of arrests and detention of journalists for their reports sweeping across the country.

A few instances from the last few months include the arrest of Friday Alefia, publisher of Naija News, at his home in Lagos at the instance of a member of the House of Representatives representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah. Mr Aleifa was later charged under the Cybercrimes Act for allegedly making “false” statements about the lawmaker’s alleged involvement in fraud and land grabbing.

He was detained in Abuja, denied bail, and remanded at Kuje prison and was not granted bail until late November.

Also, Hassan Mai-Waya Kangiwa was arrested in Kebbi State in September 2025 on orders of Governor Nasir Idris after circulating a video exposing poor hospital conditions.

Similarly, Sodeeq Atanda, a reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was detained by Ekiti State Police Command while covering governance issues in September 2025.

But the information minister insisted that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration views an independent press as essential to democracy, serving as the nation’s key platform for dialogue, and its presence at the event signals commitment to this principle.

Protection of journalists protocol

He outlined measures by the government to protect journalists, including stricter protocols for security agencies operating in conflict zones and during civil demonstrations, as well as regulatory frameworks that guarantee media establishments a safe environment to operate without fear.

“We recognise that a free press is the amplifier of an engaged citizenry, on which premise we are actively working to ensure that journalists can perform their constitutional duties.

“Our security agencies now operate under stricter protocols to respect the rights of journalists in conflict zones and during civil demonstrations. Our regulatory organs have continued to guarantee the proper assurances of the enabling environment necessary for licensed media establishments to thrive and give more voices to our people without ambiguity or fear,” he said.

Press freedom vs National security, others

He, however, acknowledged that challenges persist. The balance between national security, combating misinformation, and upholding absolute press freedom is a complex one, navigated by nations across the globe.

He said the federal government’s approach to this complexity is the most telling proof of its restraint.

The minister cited a recent episode where a major publication circulated a false story claiming Nigeria had agreed to adopt LGBTQ+ rights.

According to Mr Idris, the government rejected coercion and opted for transparency, publishing the full agreement and engaging the public through independent media channels.

“Instead, we pursued transparency, immediately publishing the full, unadulterated agreement to demonstrate its content had no such provisions, issuing detailed rebuttals, and engaging the public directly,” he said.

‘Evidence of press freedom’

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to a free and independent press, Mr Idris announced that Nigeria had been selected to host the regional Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute.

The institute, slated for an official unveiling in the first quarter of 2026, will serve as a neutral hub for training journalists, educators, and citizens to navigate the digital age, enhance critical thinking, and strengthen ethical reporting.

The minister also pledged ongoing collaboration with the IPI, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists to review regulatory frameworks, ensuring they balance freedom of expression with the public interest.

He promised to continue to be an unwavering voice within the Federal Executive Council, championing the cause of free press and open society and sustaining “current tempo”, moving in the right direction.

Mr Idris said that the administration’s efforts, from principled restraint in handling crises to the establishment of literacy initiatives, demonstrate its commitment to advancing press freedom and fortifying Nigeria’s democratic foundations.