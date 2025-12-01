The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has said criminal groups fleeing intensified military operations in northern Nigeria have begun relocating to Kano State, a situation posing security threats to residents.

Mr Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, said this in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, drawing attention to recent terrorist attacks in villages in Tsanyawa and Shanono Local Government Areas of the state.

On Saturday night, bandits attacked Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA, reportedly killing an elderly woman and abducting three residents. The attackers were said to have arrived on motorcycles, which they parked on the outskirts of the village before proceeding on foot to avoid detection.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Kano State Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, which threw the community into panic as many residents were asleep when the gunmen struck

Mr Jibrin said the attackers were among the criminals pushed out of neighbouring states by ongoing military operations.

“I have received the distressing report of the killing of a woman and the kidnapping of three persons in Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA of Kano State by marauding bandits from neighbouring states on Saturday night when the villagers had retired to bed,” he said.

He noted that the incident occurred just days after a similar attack in Biresawa village, also in Tsanyawa LGA.

The deputy senate president called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted victims and reinforce security in the affected areas.

“This incident occurred a few days after a similar one in Biresawa village, also in Tsanyawa LGA. I, therefore, call on our security agencies, who have engaged the criminals on many occasions in the axis, to double their efforts to rescue these innocent persons and tackle the elements. They should take the fight to them.

“We will not allow these marauding criminals who are on the run from neighbouring states following military operations to destabilise our communities. This incursion into the area must stop forthwith. The security of our people’s lives and properties is paramount. No stone will be left unturned in achieving this,” he added.

Kano is one of the states in North-western Nigeria, alongside Kebbi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

On 17 November, terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, on motorcycles, abducted 24 schoolgirls from their dormitory, killed the school’s vice principal, and injured a local security guard, Ali Maga.

The abductees were later rescued following a military operation and reunited with their families.

This is not the first time Kebbi State, governed by APC’s Nasir Idris, has witnessed mass abductions. In June 2021, the Dogo Gide group kidnapped about 80 students and five teachers from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.

In February that same year, terrorists kidnapped nearly 300 girls from a boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara State. Most of them were later freed.

In 2024, terrorists kidnapped more than 100 students from a joint elementary school in Kuriga, Kaduna State. The students were subsequently freed a few months later, with the government claiming that no ransom was paid.