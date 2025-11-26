Bandits have reportedly abducted at least eight people in a border community in the Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Daily Trust reported that the attack occurred on Monday at Biresawa, a village located on the border between Kano and troubled Katsina State.

A relative of some of the abducted victims, Kabiru Usman, told the newspaper that the attackers came in through neighbouring Tsundu village.

“They came as usual, and from our findings so far, two males and six females were taken away by the bandits. Up till now, there is no news on their whereabouts.

“They came on foot, armed with guns. They kidnapped my wife, Umma; my 17-year-old daughter, Fati; my brother’s wife, and two other women,” Mr Usman was quoted by the Newspaper as saying.

He said that residents had alerted the police and military after receiving prior warnings that the bandits were heading toward the villages.

“Before the attack occurred, we got a report that they were heading towards us, and we notified the security agencies, including the police and military, ahead of time because they gave us their numbers and asked us to call if we got any information.”

Residents listed the affected communities as Sarmawa, Yan Chibi and Gano villages in the Tsanyawa LGA.

“About 50 bandits riding motorcycles came into our community, Yan Chibi, shooting in the air. We all ran for safety, and later we discovered that they had abducted some people, mostly women, though I can’t tell you how many people they have abducted.

“We later learnt that they have also visited other communities and have also abducted some people there. As I speak with you, no life is reported to have been lost, but I can confirm to you that they have abducted over 10 people,” a resident stated.

Tsanyawa is situated in the remote Kano North Senatorial District, bordering Katsina State, where bandits have intensified attacks.

The police in Kano are yet to speak on the incident.