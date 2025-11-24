The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s criticism of its appointment of Xpress Payments as a revenue collection agent, describing his comments as “incorrect and misleading”.

The FIRS noted that Mr Abubakar’s assertions about the revenue collection agent are not only incorrect and misleading, but an unnecessary politicisation of a purely administrative and technical process.

This followed the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s criticism of the appointment of Xpress Payment Solutions Limited as a new collecting agent under the FIRS-managed Treasury Single Account (TSA).

In a statement released on his X account on Sunday, Atiku described the decision as a dangerous attempt to resurrect the Alpha Beta-style revenue model that, according to him, operated in Lagos State during President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as governor.

Multi-channel payment

In a statement Sunday, the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Aderonke Atoyebi, said FIRS does not offer exclusive operation or a single way for revenue collection.

“For clarity, the FIRS does not operate any exclusive or single-gateway revenue-collection arrangement, and no private entity has been granted a monopoly over government revenues.

“The facts are as follows: The FIRS currently utilises a multi-channel, multi-Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) collection framework, which includes several long-established platforms. These include: Quickteller, Remita, Etranzact, Flutterwave, and XpressPay.

“These PSSPs form part of an expanded, transparent, and competitive ecosystem designed to make tax payment easier and more efficient for Nigerians nationwide,” Ms Atoyebi said.

According to the statement, PSSPs are not collection agents and do not earn a processing fee per payment, nor a percentage of revenues.

“Crucially, all revenues collected through these channels go directly into the Federation Account, without diversion, intermediaries, or private control. No PSSP has access to, or custody of, government funds,” the FIRS said.

Improved efficiency

The agency stated that the system has been deliberately broadened to give taxpayers more options and eliminate the dominance of any single provider.

She added that the system has also improved the efficiency of tax-collection process, expanded markets, and created employment for its workers.

“This is a streamlined monitoring and reporting process that ensures greater accountability and enhances national revenue performance.

“By enabling more PSSPs to participate, the system supports innovation, competition, and employment within the financial technology sector.

“All PSSPs are admitted through a clear, open, and verifiable procedure that ensures fairness and equal opportunity,” the statement said.

The FIRS said that the ongoing national tax reform, led by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic modernisation.

It argued that the system is grounded in transparency, efficiency, and broad stakeholder engagement, and must not be mischaracterised.

“This reform has come to stay and should not be dragged into partisan controversy. We therefore urge Mr Atiku Abubakar and other political actors to refrain from mischaracterising routine administrative processes for political gain.

“Nigeria’s tax administration system is too important to be subjected to misinformation or unnecessary alarm. The FIRS remains fully committed to professionalism, transparency, and the continued strengthening of national revenue systems for the benefit of all Nigerians,” the statement said.