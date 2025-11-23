Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Sunday, 7 December, as a nationwide day of prayer to seek divine intervention against what it describes as an ongoing “genocide” in parts of the country.

The directive follows the resolutions of the CAN National Executive Council meeting held recently in Jos, Plateau State.

In a memo dated 20 November 2025 and signed by the CAN General Secretary, Samson Fatokun, the association directed all bloc leaders, zonal and state chairpersons, and heads of denominations to mobilise their congregations for the spiritual exercise.

According to the memo, the prayer session will be observed simultaneously across all Christian denominations in Nigeria.

Prayer Points

The association stated that the intervention will focus on five key points: ending the alleged genocide against Christians; ensuring the safe resettlement of displaced victims; halting the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits; granting divine wisdom to government officials; and restoring peace nationwide.

“The CAN President, His Eminence Archbishop (Dr.) Daniel C. Okah, has directed that this prayer be taken with all fervency,” the memo read in part. “We strongly believe that our God will rise in power as He did in Esther’s time.”

Citing biblical passages, the Christian body urged churches to intercede passionately for the nation.

Recent Escalation

The call by the Christian body comes amidst a worsening security situation in many parts of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that gunmen invaded a Catholic school, St Mary’s Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, on Friday, kidnapping scores of students and teachers.

According to the Niger State chapter of CAN, the number of abductees has risen to 315.

The state CAN Chairman, Bulus Yohanna, disclosed through his media aide, Daniel Atori, on Saturday that while initial reports suggested 215 pupils were taken, a verification exercise confirmed that an additional 88 students, earlier presumed safe, were also captured.

This brings the total number of abducted students to 303, alongside 12 teachers—four women and eight men.

The killings and kidnappings across Nigeria are, however, not limited to Christians as various armed groups target both civilians and security personnel, irrespective of religion.

In Kebbi, armed men last week kidnapped 24 Muslim schoolgirls from a boarding school in the state. Also, armed men attacked a church in Kwara State, kidnapping many worshippers.

Terrorists also attacked a military team last week, killing a brigadier general and many security officials.