Bayelsa West senator, Seriake Dickson, has recused himself from a Senate Committee on Local Content investigative hearing probing allegations that former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, diverted $14.8 million belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The session, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, was initially described as a routine engagement with the NCDMB Executive Secretary. However, Mr Dickson said he was taken aback when it became clear that the committee had convened specifically to question allegations tied solely to Mr Sylva — his predecessor as governor of Bayelsa State.

He posted a short video of the Senate session on Facebook on Friday.

“I attended the meeting under the impression that it was an interactive forum,” Mr Dickson told journalists shortly after exiting the hearing. “When I discovered that the hearing focused only on one transaction, I objected. These matters should not be treated selectively.”

He argued that if the Senate must probe alleged financial irregularities at the NCDMB, it “should review the management of the fund from inception — not isolate one individual or one transaction.”

Mr Dickson added that since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had previously examined matters relating to the fund and “reached a level,” the committee should avoid duplicating or politicising the process.

A rivalry he refuses to weaponise

Beyond the procedural objection, Mr Dickson made what he described as a moral decision to step aside — citing political ethics and personal conviction.

“I recused myself because the person affected is a former governor of my state — my predecessor in office,” he said. “I have a policy of not joining to fight or pull down anyone.”

Although both men have been bitter adversaries in Bayelsa politics since 2011 — representing opposing parties, clashing over political structures, and contesting influence — Mr Dickson insisted he would not exploit an investigation for political advantage.

He claimed that unlike “the typical politicians in Nigeria who celebrate the downfall of opponents,” he does not believe political contest should extend beyond the ballot.

“I out-campaign, strategise, and defeat opponents during elections, but never by trying to pull them down after elections,” he said.

He added that even those who “do not treat (him) the same way” would not provoke him to weaponise governance processes.

Sylva under pressure — and in absence

Mr Sylva, a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently facing multiple allegations beyond the NCDMB issue. He has been linked — without formal charge — to claims of involvement in an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu earlier this year.

The former minister reportedly travelled abroad shortly before those allegations surfaced and has not returned since, citing medical treatment. His absence has deepened speculation among political observers about whether he is evading inquiry or legitimately seeking care.

Meanwhile there is also the argument that narrowing the probe to a single official — when allegations and audit reports over the years have flagged unremitted oil revenues, questionable local content contracts, and procurement scandals across multiple administrations — risks transforming the inquiry into political theatre rather than systemic accountability.

Nigeria’s petroleum governance sector has faced longstanding accusations of opacity, including: billions in unremitted oil revenues, questionable local content contracts, and overlapping procurement scandals across successive administrations.

Meanwhile the committee chairperson said in the Facebook video that the Senate will proceed with the investigation without Mr Dickson.

Whether Mr Sylva will be summoned to appear physically or remotely remains unclear.

For now, the committee’s mandate stands, though its moral framing appears to have been challenged by Mr Dickson’s recusal.

Senator Dickson closed his remarks with a tone that blended doctrine and defiance: “If you cannot help someone, leave the person alone — don’t destroy them. My politics is anchored on God and service, not on celebrating anyone’s downfall.”