A former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Victor Attah, has launched his new biography titled “Attah: Architect of a New Democratic Dawn” as part of activities marking his 87th birthday.

The book, authored by veteran journalist Dele Sobowale, was unveiled on Thursday at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Abuja, during a ceremony that brought Akwa Ibom state officials, federal lawmakers, senior clerics, and traditional rulers together.

Mr Attah, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the various individuals and institutions that contributed to the long journey of bringing the biography to life.

He explained that the book took 13 years to complete, noting that repeated delays and revisions prolonged the process.

He also shared two personal stories which he said encapsulated the character of the Nigerian people. One dated back to 1975, when he was running operations at InterDesign Partnership in Kaduna.

He recounted his interactions with colleagues and British engineers, reflecting on professionalism, work ethic, and the values that shaped his early career.

Leadership and Legacy

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who was present at the ceremony, described Mr Attah as a leader of profound integrity whose work expanded democratic possibilities and shaped countless lives.

He said Mr Attah’s career demonstrated that leadership goes beyond occupying political office, adding that it’s true measure lies in one’s ability to uplift people and strengthen institutions.

Calling the biography a chronicle of courage, service, sacrifice, and visionary leadership, Mr Jonathan urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from Mr Attah’s life.

“On behalf of my family and friends, I join millions around the world in celebrating you. I pray that your Excellency continues to enjoy health, peace, wisdom, and many more years of grace,” he said.

Professional Achievements

Born on 20 November 1938, Victor Attah was the third of eight children in a Christian family defined by discipline, service, and a strong belief in education.

Despite his father’s wish for him to study engineering, he chose architecture and trained at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science, and Technology in Zaria.

His courage and academic brilliance earned him a government scholarship to study architecture at Leeds and building science at Liverpool, United Kingdom.

During his studies abroad, he met his wife, Alison Coleman. They married in June 1965 and later had two children, Felicia and Christopher.

Mr Attah became the first Nigerian licensed to practise architecture in the United States. Returning home, he co-founded InterDesign Partnership in 1974.

The firm went on to design several national landmarks, including the Nigerian Defence Academy, the University of Calabar masterplan, the Abuja City Centre masterplan, and the NDIC headquarters in Abuja.

Tributes from dignitaries

Several dignitaries used the occasion to reflect on Mr Attah’s contributions to public life and the values that shaped his leadership.

Mobolaji Adeniyi, President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), offered professional insight into Mr Attah’s influence within the architectural community.

Ms Adeniyi recalled moments in the institute’s history when internal disagreements threatened unity among members.

During such periods, she said, Mr Attah played a stabilising role, using his experience and calm negotiation style to mediate disputes.

Her account highlighted his reputation as a consensus-builder, someone whose leadership extended beyond politics into professional institutions, where his guidance strengthened collaboration and mutual respect.

Former Nigerian military president, Ibrahim Babangida provided a more personal reflection, noting that his friendship with Mr Attah deepened through their shared interest in architecture.

Mr Babangida explained that conversations about design, infrastructure, and national development formed the foundation of their relationship.

Through this, he described Mr Attah as a disciplined and principled professional whose expertise had strengthened several public and private projects.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan, Ojaja II, focused on Mr Attah’s leadership style and public conduct.

He noted that even outside political office, Mr Attah remained committed to service, humility, and environmental consciousness.

Mr Enitan emphasised that these traits made Mr Attah a model leader whose influence transcended politics and touched cultural, social, and professional spheres.

About the book

The biography offers an in-depth narrative of Mr Attah’s life, professional journey, and political contributions.

Spanning 473 pages and divided into 19 chapters, the book blends personal stories with historical milestones, providing context for his public service and architectural legacy.

It contains more than 117 photographs across about 60 pages, as well as a seven-page index.

Published in 2025, the work documents themes such as parenting, education, architecture, medicine, librarianship, and human capital development.

Like many biographies, the book applies selective memory, focusing on episodes considered most significant for public reflection.

It invites readers to interpret Mr Attah’s journey through the lens of their own experiences, acknowledging that personal histories resonate differently with each reader.