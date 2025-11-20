The police have announced the death of a policeman in a shootout with armed persons who attacked an Abuja community in the early hours of Thursday.

Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said in a statement that about 30 gunmen arrived at Guto community in Bwari Area Council with the intent to kidnap “a resident and his family.”

Mrs Adeh said police officers from the “Bwari Division’s Surveillance Team, in conjunction with the IGP Special Intervention Squad (SIS), mobilised to the scene.”

“Upon sighting the police team, the attackers opened fire. The officers responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a heated gun duel.”

Ms Adeh, a superintendent of police, said two of the attackers were killed in a gunfight “while the remainder fled into the surrounding bushes and mountains for safety.”

“Tragically, one police officer sustained a fatal gunshot injury during the exchange and was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The Command deeply regrets this loss, as the officer paid the supreme price in the line of duty.”

Bwari is area council on the outskirts of Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The latest incident in Abuja adds to the cases of insecurity happening across the country. There have been increased cases of attacks by armed persons in states like Borno, Kebbi, Kwara and Katsina, leading to the killing and kidnapping of many people.

Different groups with different motives carry out the attacks, but the attacks have put pressure on the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu recently postponed his foreign trips due to the security situation in the country, especially the killing of a brigadier general and four security operatives in Borno and the kidnapping of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

Read the full statement by the Abuja police spokesperson below.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Miller G. Dantawaye psc., has deployed additional personnel to the affected community to strengthen security in the area and normalcy has since been restored. He has also ordered a detailed investigation to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

