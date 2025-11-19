The National Judicial Institute (NJI) has denied claims that Nigerian judges chorused a political song in praise of President Bola Tinubu at the 2025 All Nigeria Judges Conference in Abuja.

The chorus, “On your mandate we shall stand,” is popular among Mr Tinubu’s supporters, dating back to his time as Lagos State governor. The president’s followers and admirers often sing the chorus to cheer him and affirm their loyalty to him at political gatherings.

In a statement signed by its Head, Information, Media and Public Relations, Kolade Umoru, on Wednesday, the NJI confirmed that the “On your mandate” song was played by the Guards Brigade Band “as part of ceremonial protocol” to usher the president to the podium for his address but was “not initiated, requested or endorsed by the judiciary”.

The statement noted that the judiciary had no control “over the musical selections of the Brigade, which operates under military ceremonial procedures.”

It stated that the judges, out of respect to the office of the Nigerian president, rose to their feet as President Tinubu walked to the podium.

“No judge in attendance sang or chanted any political song at any point during the programme,” Mr Umoru stated, adding that the only song collectively sung at the occasion was the National Anthem.

“Judiciary remains strictly non-partisan, deeply committed to constitutional neutrality, and wholly insulated from political activities or symbols of political allegiance,” the statement said.

Mr Umoru advised both the media and the public to verify information before sharing it to avoid spreading distorted realities.

“The judiciary will continue to uphold its oath of office with dignity, independence, and unwavering fidelity to the Constitution,” the statement assured Nigerians.

“The 2025 All Nigeria Judges Conference is a statutory and professional gathering focused on strengthening the justice system and reinforcing public confidence in the Judiciary.

“Any attempt to distort the solemnity of the event or attribute political motives to judicial officers is unfortunate, misleading, and a disservice to the public.”

Background

The tune of the “On your mandate” song was trumpeted as Mr Tinubu rose from his seat at the venue of the event at NJI in Abuja and walked to the podium to declare the All Nigeria Judges Conference open on Monday.

However, there were claims on social media that some judges sang along, setting off a public outcry and raising concerns over the integrity and partisanship of the Nigerian judiciary

Jibrin Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, described this as a national disgrace.

Similarly, the Secretary-General of the Nigerian League of Columnists, Anthony Kila, criticised the alleged act, calling it shameful.

A check by PREMIUM TIMES showed the music being played and judges standing as the President mounted the stage. However, it is not clear if the judges sang along.

In his address at the event, Mr Tinubu charged judges safeguard their integrity and restore public confidence in the judiciary.