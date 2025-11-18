Suspected terrorists have abducted Bobbo Paschal, the parish priest of St. Stephen Parish of the Catholic Church in Kushe Gugbu, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack occurred early Monday when armed men stormed the community and forcefully took the priest from his residence.

A priest at the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Christian Emmanuel, confirmed the incident in a statement to reporters on Monday.

According to the statement, a brother of the victim, Anthony Yero, was killed during the raid, while several other residents were abducted and taken to unknown locations.

The attack happened the same day terrorist groups invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, and kidnapped 25 schoolgirls.

The security agencies in Kaduna have yet to make an official comment on the latest development.

Recent attacks in the North-west and a part of the North-central region have led to the deaths and kidnapping of hundreds of people.

States in the North-west, especially Kaduna, where the clergyman was abducted; Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto; and Kebbi and Niger in the North-central have been affected by the activities of terrorists and abductions for ransom.