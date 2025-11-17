The Kebbi State Police Command says operatives attached to the 36 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Birnin Kebbi have arrested five suspected bandits along the Zuru–Tadurga axis and recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and over ₦2.6 million in cash.

The arrests were made around 1 a.m. on Sunday during an operation under the Restore Peace deployment, the command said in a statement on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, said the suspects — identified as Bako Aliyu (Nanarki), Sani Alaramma (Wawan Icce), Umaru Tafsi (Birnin Tudu), Mamman Sani Danzakara (Mallamawa) and Lawali Sani (Birnin Tudu) — are all residents of communities in Bukkuyum and Gummi LGAs of neighbouring Zamfara State.

They are “reasonably suspected” to be linked to recent attacks in parts of Zuru Emirate, the police said.

Recovered items

The recovered items include seven fabricated AK-47 rifles; one locally-made pistol, three dane guns and three AK-47 magazines

Other items recovered include forty-three rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition; forty-six live cartridges, two empty 7.62×39mm shells and cash totalling ₦2,623,900.

The command said the suspects were arrested after operatives on patrol intercepted them following a tip-off.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Birnin Kebbi for further investigation aimed at identifying their network and tracking other members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, commended the PMF personnel for what he described as professionalism and renewed determination in countering banditry and kidnapping in the state.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.