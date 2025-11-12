Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged men and women to work together to dismantle stereotypes and build a more inclusive society.

Mrs Tinubu gave the charge on Tuesday at the commissioning of the Oluremi Tinubu Gender and Public Policy Studies Centre at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

She noted that actual progress can be realised in the nation’s polity and other sectors when both genders stand as allies and work together.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Tinubu said the establishment of the centre represents a bold step towards bringing gender issues to the forefront of every facet of our society and towards achieving equity.

She commended the institute’s inclusive approach as it included both males and females in researching gender issues.

“I am particularly pleased that the Centre’s approach includes both men and women, recognising that inclusion must be a shared national agenda,” she said.

“Actual progress will come when both genders stand as allies, working together to dismantle stereotypes, open opportunities, and strengthen our collective humanity”.

A legacy project

The project was conceptualised and executed by the Senior Executive Course 45 (2023) participants at NIPSS, which the First Lady described as a model of foresight and civic responsibility.

She said the project would not have become a reality without the foresight of the participants who conceived, funded, and executed the project.

She added that the vision behind the centre aligns with one of the priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to harness the full potential of all citizens, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion or economic status.

“With this Gender Centre in place, we can expect more transformative public policy research and inclusive national development,” she stated.

In his goodwill message at the commissioning, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, noted that he is looking forward to the Gender Centre enhancing the public discourse

Mr Mutfwang praised the centre’s establishment, expressing optimism that it would strengthen public discourse on gender representation in governance, particularly the push for reserved seats for women in the legislature and executive arms.

He added that women remain pivotal to national and societal development.

The Chairman of the NIPSS Board and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, also commended the centre’s naming after the First Lady, describing her as a go-getter.

Mr Nnamani, however, appealed for urgent rehabilitation of ageing structures at the institute, which will mark its 50th anniversary soon.

Mrs Tinubu announced a N250 million donation to support the newly commissioned facility.