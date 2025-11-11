A car explosion in India on Monday killed at least eight people.

The incident occurred in Delhi, the country’s capital, near the Red Fort landmark.

According to Delhi’s police commissioner, mangled bodies and the wrecks of several cars were scattered along a crowded street near a metro station in Delhi’s old quarter, as police moved in to secure the scene and disperse the growing crowd.

“A slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged,” Reuters quoted Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha as saying.

Reuters also reported that people near the scene of the incident reported loud explosions and a fire, which created chaos in the market.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has said the government is “exploring all possibilities” into what could have caused the explosion

Senior security officials are expected to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the progress of investigations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences “to those who have lost their loved ones” and said he is reviewing the situation.

This incident occurred about 13 years after September 2011, when a bomb hidden in a briefcase outside Delhi’s High Court exploded, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more, according to Reuters.

Another bomb went off in a crowded New Delhi market, killing two people and injuring 22 others.

The same year, at least five coordinated explosions struck the capital’s central Connaught Place area, leaving at least 25 dead and more than 100 wounded.

The Indian Mujahideen group later claimed responsibility for the attacks.